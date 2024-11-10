How to watch today's Sheffield United vs Sheffield Wednesday Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sheffield United will take on Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship at the Bramall Lane on Wednesday.

The hosts are second in the standings, just two points behind league leaders Sunderland and will be hoping they can close down that gap with consecutive wins. They will be confident of picking up what could be their fourth win in a row.

The visitors are 15th in the standings with 18 points in the bag. They beat Norwich in their last outing and will be hoping they can cause an upset this weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Sheffield United vs Sheffield Wednesday online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports platforms in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Sheffield United vs Sheffield Wednesday kick-off time

Date: November 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 12.30 pm GMT Venue: Bramall Lane

The match will be played at the Bramall Lane on Sunday, with kick-off at 12.30 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Sheffield United team news

Sheffield United rotated their lineup in midweek against Bristol City and could field a strong lineup for this derby.

Kieffer Moore had to exit from that clash with what was later confirmed as a calf injury, leaving his availability for Sunday’s derby uncertain.

Rhian Brewster, who picked up a thigh knock against Blackburn Rovers, missed Wednesday's squad but is expected to be fit for selection against the Owls.

Sheffield United possible XI: Cooper; Gilchrist, Ahmedhodzic, Souttar, Burrows; Arblaster, Souza; Rak-Sakyi, O'Hare, Hamer; Brewster

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cooper, Grbic, A. Davies, Faxon Defenders: Gilchrist, McCallum, Souttar, Burrows, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Norrington-Davies, Sachdev Midfielders: Arblaster, Hamer, O'Hare, Souza, T. Davies, Coulibaly, Brooks, Peck Forwards: Brewster, Rak-Sakyi, Marsh, Campbell

Sheffield Wednesday team news

Owls manager Danny Rohl confirmed that there are no new injuries ahead of the Steel City derby, with Nathaniel Chalobah and Michael Ihiekwe both back in training.

Sheffield Wednesday possible XI: P. Charles; Palmer, Bernard, Iorfa; Valery, Bannan, S. Charles, M. Lowe; Musaba, Windass; Smith.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Beadle, P. Charles Defenders: Palmer, M. Lowe, Bernard, Iorfa, Ihiekwe, Valery Midfielders: Ingelsson, Bannan, Johnson, Fusire, S. Charles Forwards: J. Lowe, Windass, Ugbo, Paterson, McNeill, Smith, Gassama, Musaba

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 05/03/19 Sheffield Wednesday 0 - 0 Sheffield United Championship 10/11/18 Sheffield United 0 - 0 Sheffield Wednesday Championship 13/01/18 Sheffield United 0 - 0 Sheffield Wednesday Championship 24/09/17 Sheffield Wednesday 2 - 4 Sheffield United Championship 26/02/12 Sheffield Wednesday 1 - 0 Sheffield United League One

Useful links