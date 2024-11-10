+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Bristol City FC v Sheffield United FC - Sky Bet ChampionshipGetty Images Sport
Championship
team-logo
Bramall Lane
team-logo
Watch on Sky Sports
GOAL

How to watch today's Sheffield United vs Sheffield Wednesday Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

ChampionshipSheffield United vs Sheffield WednesdaySheffield UnitedSheffield Wednesday

How to watch the Championship match between Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sheffield United will take on Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship at the Bramall Lane on Wednesday.

The hosts are second in the standings, just two points behind league leaders Sunderland and will be hoping they can close down that gap with consecutive wins. They will be confident of picking up what could be their fourth win in a row.

The visitors are 15th in the standings with 18 points in the bag. They beat Norwich in their last outing and will be hoping they can cause an upset this weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Sheffield United vs Sheffield Wednesday online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports Main EventWatch here
Sky Sports FootballWatch here
Sky Sports Ultra HDRWatch here

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports platforms in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Sheffield United vs Sheffield Wednesday kick-off time

Date:November 10, 2024
Kick-off time:12.30 pm GMT
Venue:Bramall Lane

The match will be played at the Bramall Lane on Sunday, with kick-off at 12.30 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Sheffield United team news

Sheffield United rotated their lineup in midweek against Bristol City and could field a strong lineup for this derby.

Kieffer Moore had to exit from that clash with what was later confirmed as a calf injury, leaving his availability for Sunday’s derby uncertain.

Rhian Brewster, who picked up a thigh knock against Blackburn Rovers, missed Wednesday's squad but is expected to be fit for selection against the Owls.

Sheffield United possible XI: Cooper; Gilchrist, Ahmedhodzic, Souttar, Burrows; Arblaster, Souza; Rak-Sakyi, O'Hare, Hamer; Brewster

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Cooper, Grbic, A. Davies, Faxon
Defenders:Gilchrist, McCallum, Souttar, Burrows, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Norrington-Davies, Sachdev
Midfielders:Arblaster, Hamer, O'Hare, Souza, T. Davies, Coulibaly, Brooks, Peck
Forwards:Brewster, Rak-Sakyi, Marsh, Campbell

Sheffield Wednesday team news

Owls manager Danny Rohl confirmed that there are no new injuries ahead of the Steel City derby, with Nathaniel Chalobah and Michael Ihiekwe both back in training.

Sheffield Wednesday possible XI: P. Charles; Palmer, Bernard, Iorfa; Valery, Bannan, S. Charles, M. Lowe; Musaba, Windass; Smith.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Beadle, P. Charles
Defenders:Palmer, M. Lowe, Bernard, Iorfa, Ihiekwe, Valery
Midfielders:Ingelsson, Bannan, Johnson, Fusire, S. Charles
Forwards:J. Lowe, Windass, Ugbo, Paterson, McNeill, Smith, Gassama, Musaba

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
05/03/19Sheffield Wednesday 0 - 0 Sheffield UnitedChampionship
10/11/18Sheffield United 0 - 0 Sheffield WednesdayChampionship
13/01/18Sheffield United 0 - 0 Sheffield WednesdayChampionship
24/09/17Sheffield Wednesday 2 - 4 Sheffield UnitedChampionship
26/02/12Sheffield Wednesday 1 - 0 Sheffield UnitedLeague One

Useful links

Advertisement