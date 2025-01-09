How to watch today's Sheffield United vs Cardiff City FA Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FA Cup match between Sheffield United and Cardiff, as well as kick-off time and team news.

An all-Championship clash awaits at Bramall Lane on Thursday night as Sheffield United welcome Cardiff City in the third round of the FA Cup.

The Blades reignited their push for the Championship title with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Watford last weekend, putting an end to their three-game winless streak. A decisive 53rd-minute strike from Andre Brooks sealed the points, moving Sheffield United – currently third in the standings – to within a single point of table-toppers Leeds United, who dropped points in a dramatic 3-3 draw with Hull City.

Meanwhile, Cardiff City have shown signs of resilience following a dismal nine-match winless spell toward the close of 2024. The Welsh side has managed to pick up five points from their last three league outings, boosting their chances of avoiding relegation. After their own 2-1 triumph over Watford, they’ve earned back-to-back 1-1 draws against Coventry City and Middlesbrough, clawing back from losing positions in both fixtures. Calum Chambers netted a vital equaliser in last weekend’s draw with Middlesbrough.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the FA Cup match between Sheffield United and Cardiff will be available to watch live on BBC iPlayer, BBC One Wales and BBC Sport Website.

Sheffield United vs Cardiff kick-off time

FA Cup - FA Cup Bramall Lane

It will kick off at 7:00 pm GMT on Thursday, January 9, 2025 in the UK.

Team news & squads

Sheffield United team news

Sheffield United continue to grapple with a lengthy injury list. The likes of Oliver Arblaster, Harry Souttar, Femi Seriki, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Vinicius Souza, Jamie Shackleton, and Tyrese Campbell are all sidelined. Meanwhile, midfield trio Gustavo Hamer, Callum O’Hare, and Tom Davies will face late fitness tests after manager Chris Wilder admitted he took a "big gamble" in deploying them against Watford.

With squad rotation on the cards, players like Adam Davies, Sam McCallum, Jamal Baptiste, and Rhian Brewster could be handed starts. Rising star Ryan One, the 18-year-old striker linked with Liverpool, may once again lead the line after impressing in just his second league start last weekend.

Cardiff team news

As for Cardiff City, injuries also plague their squad. Isaak Davies, Michael Reindorf, Aaron Ramsey, David Turnbull, and Ryotaro Tsunoda remain unavailable, while top scorer Callum Robinson will miss out through suspension.

Defender Perry Ng could return to the lineup at right-back and may form a backline with Dimitrios Goutas, Jesper Daland, and Callum O’Dowda. Chambers is likely to keep his spot in midfield. In attack, Rubin Colwill is poised to lead the charge in Robinson’s absence, with Yakou Meite, Chris Willock, Cian Ashford, and Ollie Tanner also in contention for starting roles.

