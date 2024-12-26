How to watch today's Sheffield United vs Burnley Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Sheffield United and Burnley, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sheffield United will take on Burnley in the Championship at the Bramall Lane on Thursday.

Sheffield are the league leaders with a three-point lead at the top of the standings whereas Burnley are third, four points behind the hosts.

The hosts will be confident of picking up their fourth win in a row. The visitors are unbeaten, so they would like to believe they can reduce the gap to the table-toppers.

How to watch Sheffield United vs Burnley online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Sheffield United vs Burnley kick-off time

Championship - Championship Bramall Lane

The match will be played at Bramall Lane on Thursday, with kick-off at 3pm GMT for UK fans.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Sheffield United team news

Sheffield United will continue to manage without defender Femi Seriki, midfielder Oliver Arblaster, and attacker Tyrese Campbell, all of whom remain sidelined due to injuries.

However, the Blades may see the return of Anel Ahmedhodzic and Vinicius Souza, strengthening their defensive and midfield options, respectively, ahead of Thursday's match.

Burnley team news

Burnley also faces a series of injury setbacks, with Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey, Lyle Foster, Manuel Benson, and Jeremy Sarmiento unavailable as they remain in recovery. The Clarets will need to adapt their lineup to address these continued absences.

