How to watch the Champions League match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Bayern Munich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Shakhtar Donetsk and Bayern Munich are set to face off at the VELTINS-Arena in Gelsenkirchen for a high-stakes Champions League clash on Tuesday, December 10.

Shakhtar Donetsk has dominated Ukrainian football in recent years, clinching the league title twice consecutively and six times in the last eight seasons. However, their current campaign has not been up to their usual standards, as they sit in third place with 33 points, trailing league leaders Dynamo Kyiv and Oleksandriya by four points. Despite this, there are signs that the team is regaining form and closing the gap on their domestic rivals.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are rebounding from a disappointing season by their lofty standards, where they ended without silverware. While their DFB-Pokal journey ended early this season, the Bavarians have been formidable in the Bundesliga, sitting at the summit of the table with 33 points, holding a six-point cushion over second-placed Eintracht Frankfurt.

How to watch Shakhtar Donetsk vs Bayern Munich online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Champions League game between Shakhtar Donetsk and Bayern Munich will be available to watch and stream online live through TNT Sports 5.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Bayern Munich kick-off time

The UEFA Champions League match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Bayern Munich will be played at VELTINS Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Tuesday, December 10, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Shakhtar Donetsk team news

In their previous Champions League outing, Pedro Henrique was sent off against PSV and will miss this game. His absence is a blow, as he has started all five of Shakhtar's group-stage matches. However, Irakli Azarovi is expected to step in at left-back and provide a solid alternative.

In terms of injuries, Shakhtar is close to full strength, with only backup goalkeeper Tymur Puzankov ruled out due to a cruciate ligament injury.

Bayern Munich team news

As for Bayern Munich, head coach Vincent Kompany recently shared updates on Harry Kane's recovery, noting encouraging progress but confirming the striker will not return before the end of the calendar year. In addition to Kane, the Bavarians remain without Tarek Buchmann, Serge Gnabry, Hiroki Ito, Manuel Neuer, Joao Palhinha, and Josip Stanisic, all of whom are expected to remain on the sidelines for this matchup.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

SHK Last 2 matches FCB 0 Wins 1 Draw 1 Win Bayern Munich 7 - 0 Shakhtar Donetsk

Shakhtar Donetsk 0 - 0 Bayern Munich 0 Goals scored 7 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 0/2

Standings

