LaLiga
Estadio R. Sanchez Pizjuan
Stream live on LaLigaTV
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Sevilla vs Real Madrid La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Sevilla vs Real MadridLaLigaSevillaReal Madrid

How to watch La Liga match between Sevilla and Real Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Already confirmed as La Liga runners-up, Real Madrid will be aiming to end their league campaign on a high note when they travel to the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan to face Sevilla on Sunday.

Carlo Ancelotti's men arrive in Andalusia off the back of a 2-1 win over Mallorca, a result that momentarily postponed Barcelona's title party. But the champagne was eventually uncorked on Thursday as the Blaugrana clinched the crown with a 2-0 derby victory at Espanyol.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Sevilla vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

LaLigaTVWatch here

In the United Kingdom (UK), La Liga match between Sevilla and Real Madrid will be available to watch and stream online live through LaLigaTV.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Sevilla vs Real Madrid kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga
Estadio R. Sanchez Pizjuan

La Liga match between Sevilla and Real Madrid will be played at Estadio R. Sanchez Pizjuan in Seville, Spain.

It will kick off at 6 pm BST on Sunday, May 18, 2025, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Sevilla vs Real Madrid Probable lineups

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-4-2

13
O. Nyland
22
L. Bade
3
A. Pedrosa
4
K. Salas
2
J. Carmona
12
A. Sambi Lokonga
11
D. Lukebakio
10
Suso
20
D. Sow
18
L. Agoume
7
I. Romero
13
A. Lunin
8
F. Valverde
20
F. Garcia
14
A. Tchouameni
35
R. Asencio
19
D. Ceballos
10
L. Modric
5
J. Bellingham
15
A. Guler
9
K. Mbappe
16
Endrick

4-4-2

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • J. Caparros

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • C. Ancelotti

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

Sevilla team news

As for Sevilla, they'll be dealing with a handful of fitness setbacks going into this one. Akor Adams, Tanguy Nianzou, Diego Hormigo, and Ruben Vargas have all been ruled out, while Kike Salas is touch-and-go and faces a late fitness test.

Real Madrid team news

Real Madrid aren't exactly at full strength either. Key names like Eduardo Camavinga, Antonio Rudiger, and Eder Militao are sidelined, while Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, and Lucas Vázquez are all doubtful for the trip.

There is, however, some good news for Los Blancos fans — Aurelien Tchouameni is back in contention after serving his suspension and should slot straight back into midfield.

Form

SEV
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

RMA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

SEV

Last 5 matches

RMA

0

Wins

1

Draw

4

Wins

5

Goals scored

11
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Standings

Useful links

