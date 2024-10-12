How to watch today's Serbia vs Switzerland Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League A match between Serbia and Switzerland, as well as kick-off time and team news

Serbia and Switzerland are set to resume their UEFA Nations League campaigns when they clash at the Dubocica Stadium in Leskovac on Saturday evening.

Both teams have struggled to find their footing in League A Group 4, starting the tournament without a win and already facing an uphill battle to claim the top spot, currently held by Denmark.

The Swiss suffered defeats in both of their September matches against Denmark and Spain, while Serbia fell to Denmark but managed to secure a crucial point against the reigning European champions.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Serbia vs Switzerland online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Nations League match between Serbia and Switzerland will be available to watch and stream online live through Viaplay.

Globally, fans can catch the live action on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Serbia vs Switzerland kick-off time

Date: Saturday, October 12, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm BST Venue: Stadion Dubocica

The UEFA Nations League A 2024 opening game between Serbia and Switzerland will be played at Stadion Dubocica in Leskovac, Serbia.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm BST on Saturday, October 12, 2024, in the United Kingdom (UK).

Team news & squads

Serbia team news

Serbia will be missing Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, Andrija Zivkovic, and Ivan Ilic due to injuries, while Dusan Vlahovic, the Juventus striker, has been left out of the squad because of "family issues."

Predrag Rajkovic is anticipated to take his place between the posts, with Strahinja Erakovic, Nikola Milenkovic, and Strahinja Pavlovic forming a central defensive trio. Kosta Nedeljkovic and Veljko Birmancevic will operate as wing-backs.

Serbia possible XI: Rajkovic; Erakovic, Milenkovic, Pavlovic; Nedeljkovic, Lukic, Grujic, Maksimovic, Birmancevic; Samardzic; Mitrovic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Goalkeeper: Petrović, Vanja Milinković-Savić, Rajković, Jovanović, Marko Ilić, Veljko Ilić Defenders: Pavlović, Milenković, Simić, Nedeljković, Eraković, Babić, Terzić Midfielders: Samardžić, Ivan Ilić, Živković, Lukić, Grujić, Maksimović, Mitrović, Belić, Maksimović, Zukić, Aleksić, Čumić, Zdjelar Forwards: Vlahović, Mitrović, Jović, Joveljić, Ratkov, Birmančević, Jovanović, Ivanović, Ćirković

Switzerland team news

For Switzerland, Ruben Vargas (ankle), Denis Zakaria, and Becir Omeragic (both knee) are out due to injuries; the latter two withdrew from the squad on Monday, leading to Eray Comert stepping in for Omeragic.

Granit Xhaka and Nico Elvedi missed the last match after being sent off in Switzerland's first Nations League game, but both are now eligible for selection and are expected to feature in midfield and defense, respectively.

Zeki Amdouni, who found the net against Spain in the previous match, could keep his spot in attack, partnering with Breel Embolo and either Dan Ndoye or Kwadwo Duah.

Switzerland possible XI: Kobel; Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Widmer, Freuler, Xhaka, Aebischer; Ndoye, Amdouni; Embolo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kobel, Omlin, Mvogo Defenders: Akanji, Rodríguez, Elvedi, Omeragić, Wüthrich Midfielders: Xhaka, Zakaria, Freuler, Vargas, Rieder, Aebischer, Widmer, Ugrinić, Sierro, Monteiro, Bislimi Forwards: Embolo, Amdouni, Duah, Steffen

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 12/03/22 Serbia 2-2 Switzerland World Championship 06/22/18 Serbia 1-2 Switzerland World Championship

Useful links