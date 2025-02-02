+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Serie A
team-logo
Stadio Olimpico, Rome
team-logo
watch on tnt
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Roma vs Napoli Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Serie ARoma vs SSC NapoliRomaSSC Napoli

How to watch the Serie A match between Roma and SSC Napoli, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Roma and Napoli will lock horns at Stadio Olimpico on Sunday for a Serie A matchday 23 matchup, with both sides riding a wave of strong form.

The Giallorossi are unbeaten in their last six league matches, but they'll be up against a Napoli squad brimming with confidence, looking to extend their remarkable winning streak to eight games. After securing a 2-1 triumph over Udinese, Roma currently sit in ninth place, though they are still within nine points of fourth-placed Lazio. They enter this clash fresh off a 2-0 Europa League victory over Eintracht Frankfurt, which further bolstered their momentum.

Claudio Ranieri’s side has turned Stadio Olimpico into a fortress, winning their last seven home games across all competitions. They now aim for a fifth consecutive Serie A home win, a streak that began with their December 2024 victory over Lecce.

Meanwhile, Napoli have been red-hot, stringing together seven straight league wins, taking down formidable foes like Fiorentina, Atalanta, and Juventus in the process. Their resilience was on full display in their 2-1 comeback win over Juve, where Frank Anguissa and Romelu Lukaku delivered the decisive blows, handing the Bianconeri their first league loss of the season.

Under Antonio Conte, Napoli have struck a perfect balance between defence and attack, boasting Serie A's stingiest backline with just 15 goals conceded, while also ranking among the league’s most prolific sides. Though they’ve won their last five away matches, their defensive solidity has wavered on the road, conceding in three of those outings.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Roma vs SSC Napoli online - TV channels & live streams

TNT Sports 1Watch here
Bet365Watch here

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports and Bet365 in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Roma vs SSC Napoli kick-off time

crest
Serie A - Serie A
Stadio Olimpico, Rome

The match will be played at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday, February 1, with kick-off at 7:45 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Roma vs SSC Napoli Probable lineups

RomaHome team crest

3-5-2

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestNAP
99
M. Svilar
23
G. Mancini
5
E. N'Dicka
15
M. Hummels
17
K. Kone
61
N. Pisilli
4
B. Cristante
56
A. Saelemaekers
3
Angelino
21
P. Dybala
11
A. Dovbyk
1
A. Meret
22
G. Di Lorenzo
37
L. Spinazzola
5
J. Jesus
13
A. Rrahmani
99
A. Zambo Anguissa
68
S. Lobotka
8
S. McTominay
21
M. Politano
7
David Neres
11
R. Lukaku

4-3-3

NAPAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Claudio Ranieri

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Antonio Conte

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • 89

    R. Marin

Injuries and Suspensions

Roma team news

Having deployed a full-strength squad in midweek to avoid a premature Europa League exit, head coach Claudio Ranieri may opt to stick with the same starting eleven for this high-stakes showdown.

In terms of squad news, Roma are relishing a rare period of good health, though they recently parted ways with Spanish centre-back Mario Hermoso, who joined Bayer Leverkusen. However, he had become a peripheral figure under Ranieri.

Leading the line, Artem Dovbyk has been in red-hot form, scoring in three consecutive league games. The Ukrainian marksman has also been the league's most influential player over the past six matchdays, tallying four goals and two assists.

SSC Napoli team news

Romelu Lukaku will spearhead Napoli's frontline against his former club, having netted the winner in November’s reverse fixture. Last weekend, the Belgian striker marked his 150th Serie A appearance, with 32 of those coming during his Roma stint last season.

In terms of absentees, left-back Mathias Olivera remains Napoli's only sidelined player, while defensive stalwart Alessandro Buongiorno has returned to full training and could make the bench.

Former Roma duo Leonardo Spinazzola and Juan Jesus are expected to step up once more, with Spinazzola covering for Olivera and Jesus anchoring the backline in Buongiorno's absence.

Form

ROM
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

NAP
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

ROM

Last 5 matches

NAP

1

Win

1

Draw

3

Wins

5

Goals scored

6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement