How to watch today's Roma vs Lazio Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Roma and Lazio, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Trailing their historic rivals by a significant 15 points in the Serie A table, Roma will aim to narrow that gap on Sunday evening when they face Lazio in the heated Derby della Capitale.

The Giallorossi have endured a turbulent 2024, marked by managerial upheaval. After parting ways with Jose Mourinho and club legend Daniele De Rossi, Roma suffered through a disastrous stint under Ivan Juric before turning to the trusted Claudio Ranieri in mid-November to stabilise the ship.

Despite languishing in 10th place in Serie A, Roma's form has shown signs of life under Ranieri, their third head coach of the campaign. The storied club has managed to earn seven points from their last four league matches, including a hard-fought 1-1 draw against AC Milan at San Siro last weekend—a performance that impressed onlookers.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

How to watch Roma vs Lazio online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 and Bet365 in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Roma vs Lazio kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio Olimpico, Rome

The match will be played at the Olimpico Stadium on Sunday, January 5, with kick-off at 7:45 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Roma team news

Heading into Sunday's clash, Roma are set to be without Bryan Cristante, who remains sidelined with an ankle issue, and Zeki Celik, ruled out due to illness. However, this limited injury list could see Ranieri stick with the same starting XI from the Milan draw. Up front, Artem Dovbyk is expected to lead the line, supported by Paulo Dybala, who has struggled to find the net in recent derbies, failing to score in his last eight appearances against Lazio after netting seven in his first 10.

Meanwhile, club captain Lorenzo Pellegrini may start on the bench, with Ranieri suggesting that ongoing tension with the club's supporters has affected the Italian international’s performances.

Lazio team news

For Lazio, head coach Marco Baroni faces decisions of his own as he considers whether to recall Boulaye Dia and Gustav Isaksen or stick with last weekend’s attacking setup, which featured Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, who opened the scoring.

Leading the line for the Biancocelesti will be Taty Castellanos, with ample support from captain Mattia Zaccagni, who has a knack for delivering in derbies, having scored two match-winning goals in past encounters against Roma.

Lazio will be without several key players, including midfielder Matias Vecino, full-back Manuel Lazzari, Patric, and former Roma winger Pedro. However, Tijjani Noslin could recover from an ankle injury in time to make the substitutes' bench.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links