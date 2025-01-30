How to watch today's Roma vs Eintracht Frankfurt Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between Roma and Eintracht Frankfurt, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Claudio Ranieri has significantly revitalised his Roma side since taking charge in November, and the Giallorossi are gearing up for a high-stakes clash against an entertaining Eintracht Frankfurt squad this week.

Currently, Ranieri's men sit just one point clear of 25th-placed FC Porto in the Europa League standings, fully aware that a loss could potentially spell the end of their European journey.

Roma’s recent record against German opposition is far from encouraging, with only three wins in their last 14 encounters. They’ll be desperate to turn the tide and recover from what has been a challenging first half of the season. Domestically, the Giallorossi sit ninth in Serie A, trailing fourth-placed Lazio by nine points after collecting just 30 points from 22 games.

Meanwhile, Eintracht Frankfurt are enjoying a stellar season. The Bundesliga side occupies third place in their domestic league, boasting 37 points from 19 matches, trailing only Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich. In the Europa League, the two-time UEFA Cup/Europa League champions are second in their group with 16 points from seven matches. They need just a single point to secure a spot in the Round of 16, though there’s a chance they could advance regardless, depending on the outcome of Manchester United’s match against FCSB.

How to watch Roma vs Eintracht Frankfurt online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports 5 in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Roma vs Eintracht Frankfurt kick-off time

Europa League - Europa League Stadio Olimpico, Rome

The match will be played at the Stadio Olimpico, Rome, on Thursday, January 30, with kick-off at 8 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Roma team news

Roma heads into this clash with a nearly full-strength squad. Aside from Devyne Rensch, who is ineligible for the group stage following his transfer from Ajax, Ranieri has all his key players fit and available. With Roma in a precarious position in the group standings, a positive result on Thursday is crucial to avoid elimination.

Eintracht Frankfurt team news

For Frankfurt, injuries have sidelined midfield duo Mahmoud Dahoud and Dina Ebimbe Junior, but the team will be looking to maintain their strong form. Omar Marmoush, who has been instrumental this season with 34 goal contributions (20 goals and 14 assists) across 27 games in all competitions, will be a notable absence. However, Hugo Ekitiké has stepped up admirably, netting five goals in Frankfurt’s last four matches and providing a potential game-changing presence.

