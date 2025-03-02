+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Serie A
Stadio Olimpico, Rome
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Roma vs Como Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Roma and Como, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Still unbeaten in Serie A this year, a resurgent Roma welcome an improving Como to the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday in a fascinating contest.

Roma made light work of Monza last weekend, securing a 2-0 victory—their fifth win in six league outings. However, their last Serie A defeat came against none other than Como, who triumphed 2-0 in December.

The Lariani head into this clash riding high after a stunning 2-1 upset of Napoli on Sunday, marking their second consecutive victory. Como have navigated a grueling fixture list in recent weeks and will be eager to extend their momentum against arguably the league’s hottest team.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Roma vs Como online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Serie A match between Roma and Como will be available to watch and stream online live through Bet365.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Roma vs Como kick-off time

The Serie A match between Roma and Como will be played at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.

It will kick off at 5 pm GMT on Sunday, March 2, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Roma vs Como Probable lineups

  • Claudio Ranieri

  • Dani Guindos

Roma team news

Roma remains without their leading marksman Artem Dovbyk, who is yet to shake off a thigh injury, meaning Eldor Shomurodov will once again spearhead the attack.

The Uzbek forward could be flanked by a returning Paulo Dybala, who was rested for the Monza clash, while Alexis Saelemaekers is expected to patrol the right flank for the hosts.

Saelemaekers has already set a new personal best with five Serie A goals this season and has racked up five goal contributions in just seven outings since the turn of the year.

Como team news

On the other side, Assane Diao has been making waves, becoming the youngest player in Europe's top five leagues to hit at least five goals this season—scoring six in total, split between Como and Real Betis. Not far behind him on that list is Nico Paz.

They are likely to link up with Gabriel Strefezza in Como's frontline, leaving Patrick Cutrone to settle for a spot on the bench.

Meanwhile, Cesc Fàbregas is still without experienced midfielder Sergi Roberto, who remains sidelined with a calf injury, while Alessandro Gabrielloni, Ignace Van der Brempt, and Alberto Dossena are all doubtful for the visitors.

Form

ROM
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

COM
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

ROM

Last 3 matches

COM

1

Win

0

Draws

2

Wins

2

Goals scored

5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/3
Both teams scored
1/3

Standings

Useful links

