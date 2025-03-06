+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Europa League
Stadio Olimpico, Rome
Stream live on TNT
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Roma vs Athletic Club Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between Roma and Athletic Club, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Claudio Ranieri has overseen a significant turnaround at Roma in recent months, and they now brace themselves for a Europa League showdown against an Athletic Club side that views lifting the trophy as its destiny.

The Giallorossi enter Thursday's clash on the back of a six-match unbeaten streak, having clinched their fourth consecutive victory over the weekend. At the Stadio Olimpico, their fortress-like form continues—unbeaten in 11 outings, with 10 wins and a lone blemish in the form of a 1-1 draw against title-chasing Napoli.

Athletic Club, meanwhile, saw their own six-game undefeated run snapped by Atletico Madrid last weekend. The Basque outfit has only managed three victories in their last eight across all competitions, and their away form is concerning—winless in their last four on the road, a statistic that does not inspire confidence ahead of their visit to the Italian capital.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Roma vs Athletic Club online - TV channels & live streams

TNT Sports 1Watch here
TNT Sports 5Watch here

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Europa League match between Roma and Athletic Club will be available to watch and stream online live through TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports 5.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Roma vs Athletic Club kick-off time

Europa League - Final Stage
Stadio Olimpico, Rome

The UEFA Europa League match between Roma and Athletic Club will be played at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Thursday, March 6, 2025, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Roma vs Athletic Club Probable lineups

3-4-2-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

99
M. Svilar
5
E. N'Dicka
19
M. Celik
23
G. Mancini
7
L. Pellegrini
21
P. Dybala
17
K. Kone
4
B. Cristante
3
Angelino
56
A. Saelemaekers
11
A. Dovbyk
1
U. Simon
18
O. de Marcos
4
A. Paredes
17
Y. Berchiche
3
D. Vivian
20
U. Gomez
10
N. Williams
23
M. Jauregizar
6
M. Vesga
9
I. Williams
21
M. Sannadi

4-2-3-1

ATHAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Claudio Ranieri

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Ernesto Valverde

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

  • 11

    A. Djalo

Roma team news

For Roma, top scorer Artem Dovbyk made a triumphant return from injury, finding the net as a substitute, and could now reclaim a starting role at the expense of Eldor Shomurodov. His strike partner remains uncertain, as Paulo Dybala may be rested by Ranieri, opening the door for emerging talents like Matias Soule, Nicolo Pisilli, and Tommaso Baldanzi to stake their claim in the supporting roles.

However, Baldanzi is one of five players walking a suspension tightrope for the second leg, while Leandro Paredes has already accumulated enough bookings to serve a one-match ban. As a result, Bryan Cristante is poised to anchor the midfield.

Athletic Club team news

On the visitors' side, Oihan Sancet passed a late fitness test and will make the trip to Italy, though Alvaro Djalo remains out with an ankle injury.

As has been the case throughout the campaign, Inaki Williams is expected to spearhead the attack alongside his younger brother Nico Williams, with Gorka Guruzeta and Maroan Sannadi vying for the remaining attacking slot.

Form

ROM
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

ATH
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

ROM

Last 2 matches

ATH

0

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

3

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/2
Both teams scored
2/2

Standings

Useful links

