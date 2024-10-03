How to watch today's RFS vs Galatasaray Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Galatasaray will take on RFS in the Europa League at the Daugava Stadium on Thursday.
Galatasaray beat PAOK in their first game and will be confident of making it two wins in a row in this tournament. RFS, on the other hand, lost their game against FCSB and will be desperate to pick up their first win.
RFS vs Galatasaray kick-off time
|Date:
|October 3, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|5.45pm BST
|Venue:
|Daugava Stadium
The match will be played at the Daugava Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 5.45pm BST for fans in the UK.
Team news & squads
RFS team news
There are no fresh injury concerns in the RFS camp ahead of their game against the Turkish giants.
RFS predicted XI: Ondoa, Savaļnieks, Balodis, Lipušček, Panič, Ikaunieks, Zelenkovs, Silagadze, Markhiev, Odisharia, Ndjiki
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Šteinbors, Ņerugals, Vilkovs, Ondoa
|Defenders:
|Balodis, Savaļnieks, Stuglis, Prenga, Mareš, Cucurs, Lipušček, Ošs
|Midfielders:
|Jatta, Ikaunieks, Zelenkovs, Panić, Markhiyev, Sedols, Njie, Ķigurs, Miņins, Žaleiko, Valutadatils
|Forwards:
|Osuagwu, Diomandé, Odisharia, Deocleciano, Ndjiki, Kouadio, Lemajić, Nagasawa, Savić, Silagadze
Galatasaray team news
Galatasaray continue to be without their main goalkeeper. Fernando Muslera was shown a straight red card in the Champions League playoffs.
There are no fresh injury concerns in the camp.
Galatasaray possible XI: Guvenc; Ayhan, Sanchez, Bardakci, Jakobs; Torreira, Sara; Yilmaz, Mertens, Akgun; Osimhen
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Güvenç, Şen, Ordu, Balaban
|Defenders:
|Bardakcı, Nelsson, Dubois, Jelert, Bülbül, Yeşilyurt, Baltacı
|Midfielders:
|Ziyech, Mertens, Aktürkoğlu, Torreira, Oliveira, Demirbay, Kutlu, Cicâldău, Aydın, Akman, Antalyalı, Gürpüz, Nas
|Forwards:
|Icardi, Zaha, Batshuayi, Yılmaz, Demir, Akgün, Dervişoğlu, Aydın
Head-to-Head Record
This is set to be the first-ever meeting between these two teams.