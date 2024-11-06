How to watch today's Red Star Belgrade vs Barcelona Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between FK Crvena Zvezda and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona heads to Serbia on Wednesday night, aiming to secure a third consecutive Champions League victory as they face Red Star Belgrade.

The Catalans are also seeking to claim a third successive away win across all competitions without conceding a goal, while Red Star, by contrast, has managed just one victory in their last six Champions League home games. The Serbian side will host Barcelona in a critical showdown at the Red Star Stadium, still hunting for their first Champions League win of the season with time slipping away for their qualification hopes.

Barcelona bounced back effectively from their opening defeat to Monaco, climbing to six points in the group and positioning themselves on the brink of qualification.

Red Star Belgrade vs Barcelona kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm GMT Venue: Stadion Rajko Mitic

The UEFA Champions League match between Red Star Belgrade and Barcelona will be played at Stadion Rajko Mitic in Belgrade, Serbia.

It will kick off at 8:00 pm GMT on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Red Star Belgrade team news

Red Star will be without winger Peter Olayinka, who remains sidelined with an Achilles injury, while Nemanja Radonjic is also unavailable for Wednesday’s match, having exited just eight minutes after coming on as a substitute in Sunday’s game against Vojvodina due to an unspecified issue.

Both goalkeeper Omri Glazer and defender Ognjen Mimovic have missed a significant portion of the season with injuries, and it's uncertain whether either will be ready to rejoin the squad in time for the clash with Barcelona.

Top scorer Cherif Ndiaye, with 10 goals from 14 appearances this season, is anticipated to lead the attack alongside Bruno Duarte, who has netted six times so far. Meanwhile, the midfield may see Rade Krunic, Timi Max Elsnik, and 17-year-old Andrija Maksimovic team up to anchor the centre.

Red Star Belgrade possible XI: Ilic; Young-woo, Spajic, Djiga; Silas, Krunic, Elsnik, Maksimovic, Rodic; Duarte, Ndiaye

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ilić, Glazer, Guteša Defenders: Degenek, Spajić, Stojić, Rodić, Djiga, Leković, Drkušić, Milosavljević, Mimović, Seol Midfielders: Ivanić, Hwang, Šljivić, Kanga, Katai, Elšnik, Dálcio, Milson, Luka Ilić, Lučić, Knežević, Maksimović, Prutsev, Jovanović Forwards: Ndiaye, Olayinka, Duarte, Rodríguez, Sremčević

Barcelona team news

Barcelona will head into this match without Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Marc Bernal, both sidelined with knee injuries, as well as Ronald Araujo and Ferran Torres, who are recovering from hamstring issues. Eric Garcia and Andreas Christensen also remain out due to muscle and Achilles problems, respectively.

Flick may opt to bring Jules Kounde back to the right-back position, likely replacing Hector Fort. In midfield, Frenkie de Jong and Gavi will be pushing for starting spots over Marc Casado and Pedri.

Raphinha has been a standout performer under Flick, scoring 11 goals and nine assists across 15 games. Fresh from his hat-trick in the 4-1 victory over Bayern Munich on matchday three, the Brazilian winger is expected to start up front alongside Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal.

Barcelona possible XI: Pena; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Balde; De Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Raphinha; Lewandowski

Position Players Goalkeepers: Szczesny, Pena, Astralaga Defenders: Cubarsi, Balde, Martinez, Garcia, Fort, Kounde, Martin, Dominguez, Cuenca Midfielders: Pedri, Torre, Casado, G. Fernandez, De Jong, Olmo Forwards: Torres, Lewandowski, Fati, Raphinha, Victor, Yamal, A. Fernandez

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first-ever meeting between these two sides.

