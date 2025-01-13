How to watch today's Real Sociedad vs Villarreal La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the LaLiga match between Real Sociedad and Villarreal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Sociedad will take on Villarreal in La Liga at the Reale Arena on Monday.

Villarreal are fifth in the standings with 30 points. After a run of winless games, they have finally managed to claim a win - a 5-2 result against Leganes.

Real Sociedad are eighth in the standings and are heading into this fixture on the back of a win in the Copa del Rey.

How to watch Real Sociedad vs Villarreal online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Premier Sports 1 and LaLigaTV in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Real Sociedad vs Villarreal kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Reale Arena

The match will be played at the Reale Arena on Monday, with kick-off at 10 am ET for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Real Sociedad team news

Real Sociedad will be without Hamari Traoré, who is sidelined due to injury.

Martín Zubimendi remains a doubt as he deals with a rib issue. Igor Zubeldia will be unavailable as he serves a suspension.

Villarreal team news

For Villarreal, Willy Kambwala returns from suspension, but Yeremy Pino is now set to miss out due to his own ban.

Injury concerns also rule out Nicolás Pépé, Ramón Terrats, Ilias Akhomach, and Alfonso Pedraza from selection.

