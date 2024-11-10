How to watch today's Real Sociedad vs Barcelona La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the La Liga match between Real Sociedad and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona will aim to secure a fifth consecutive La Liga win as they continue their league campaign against Real Sociedad at Anoeta Stadium on Sunday night.

Real Sociedad are known for their blistering starts to seasons, often establishing an early lead before losing momentum in the second half. Their intense, high-energy pressing style is among the most demanding in Europe. However, this season’s opening was unusually sluggish.

Entering the weekend, La Real find themselves in La Liga's lower half, though they've begun to pick up form in domestic play. While they recently fell to Viktoria Plzen in the UEFA Europa League midweek, they've managed just one loss in their last six La Liga outings.

Meanwhile, Barcelona have been nothing short of phenomenal under former Bayern Munich and Germany manager Hansi Flick, who controversially replaced Xavi Hernandez over the summer. Their impressive form rolled on with a 5-2 win against Crvena Zvezda in Belgrade midweek in the UEFA Champions League.

With that victory, the Blaugrana have now racked up 55 goals across 16 matches in all competitions and enter the weekend enjoying a nine-point lead atop the La Liga table.

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona kick-off time

Date: Sunday, November 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm GMT Venue: Reale Arena

La Liga match between Real Sociedad and Barcelona will be played at Reale Arena in San Sebastian, Spain.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Sunday, November 10, 2024, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Real Sociedad team news

The hosts will be missing several key players for this weekend, with Nayef Aguerd, Ander Barrenetxea, Benat Turrientes, Pablo Marin, Hamari Traore, and Arsen Zakharyan all ruled out of action.

Head coach Imanol Alguacil is expected to adjust his lineup from their Europa League match against Viktoria Plzen, with both Brais Mendez and Aritz Elustondo likely candidates to start. Mikel Oyarzabal is anticipated to play centrally up front, while Martin Zubimendi will anchor the midfield, as he continues to draw attention from top clubs across Europe.

Real Sociedad possible XI: Remiro; Aramburu, Zubeldia, Elustondo, J Lopez; Mendez, Zubimendi, Sucic; Kubo, Oyarzabal, Gomez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Remiro, Marrero Defenders: Aguerd, Odriozola, Traoré, Aramburu, Pacheco, Muñoz, López, Martin, González Midfielders: Kubo, Gómez, Sučić, Zakharyan, Zubimendi, Méndez, Barrenetxea, Zubeldia, Turrientes, Elustondo, Marín, Olasagasti, Magunazelaia Forwards: Oyarzabal, Sadiq, Óskarsson, Becker

Barcelona team news

On the other side, the visitors are still easing back from his extended knee injury and will probably make another appearance off the bench. Head coach Hansi Flick is set to rotate the squad from their Champions League match against Red Star Belgrade, with Alejandro Balde expected to return at left-back, and Dani Olmo ready to start.

Frenkie de Jong, who featured in their recent European game, is likely to keep his position in central midfield, while Pau Cubarsi should also play, despite sustaining a facial cut in the previous match. If Cubarsi is cleared, Barcelona will remain without Eric Garcia, Ronald Araujo, Ferran Torres, Andreas Christensen, Marc Bernal, and Marc-Andre ter Stegen for this La Liga clash.

Barcelona possible XI: Pena; Kounde, Cubarsi, I Martinez, Balde; De Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Raphinha; Lewandowski

Position Players Goalkeepers: Szczesny, Pena, Astralaga Defenders: Cubarsi, Balde, Martinez, Garcia, Fort, Kounde, Martin, Dominguez, Cuenca Midfielders: Pedri, Torre, Casado, G. Fernandez, De Jong, Olmo Forwards: Torres, Lewandowski, Fati, Raphinha, Victor, Yamal, A. Fernandez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 14/05/24 Barcelona 2-2 Real Sociedad La Liga 05/11/23 Real Sociedad 0-1 Barcelona La Liga 21/05/23 Barcelona 1-2 Real Sociedad La Liga 26/01/23 Barcelona 1-0 Real Sociedad Copa del Rey 22/08/22 Real Sociedad 1-4 Barcelona La Liga

