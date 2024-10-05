How to watch today's Real Madrid vs Villarreal La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch La Liga match between Real Madrid and Villarreal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Madrid will be aiming to enter the international break with a win when they host the third-placed Villareal at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga on Sunday evening.

The hosts' manager Carlo Ancelotti will be seeking a strong reaction from his squad this weekend after Los Blancos were below par in their 1-0 defeat to Lille in the Champions League on Wednesday night. A penalty from Jonathan David, awarded following an Eduardo Camavinga handball, was enough to separate the teams.

Adding to their recent frustration, they also experienced a late heartbreak in the Madrid derby, where they conceded a stoppage-time equalizer to Atletico Madrid, resulting in a 1-1 draw.

On the other side, the visitors have secured victories in three of their last four outings, with the only blemish being a heavy 5-1 defeat at home to Barcelona on September 22. Barcelona currently sit four points ahead of Villarreal and three clear of Real Madrid in the standings.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Villarreal online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch on Premier Sports 1 and LaLigaTV in the UK. However, fans can also follow the live updates on GOAL.

Real Madrid vs Villarreal kick-off time

Date: Saturday, October 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm BST Venue: Santiago Bernabéu

The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Villarreal will be played at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 8:00 pm BST on Saturday, October 6, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid team news

The hosts will continue to be without first-choice goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who remains sidelined with a hip injury, leaving Andriy Lunin to step in between the posts once again.

Eder Militao is in the squad, but his availability is in question due to the thigh injury he sustained against Lille. Should he be ruled out, Aurelien Tchouameni might be required to fill in at centre-back against Villarreal.

Kylian Mbappe, having made a quicker-than-expected return from injury to feature off the bench in the Lille clash, is likely to reclaim his place in the starting XI on Saturday. Meanwhile, Rodrygo—who sat out the Lille game due to a minor knock picked up in the Madrid derby—is also expected to return to the lineup.

In addition to Courtois, David Alaba and Brahim Diaz remain unavailable for the hosts, but there is good news as Dani Ceballos has rejoined the squad after recovering from an ankle issue.

Jude Bellingham has featured in seven matches this season, contributing two assists. Last season, he played 42 games across all competitions, finding the back of the net 23 times and assisting 13 goals.

Real Madrid possible XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Tchouameni, Rudiger, Mendy; Valverde, Camavinga, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Mbappe, Vinicius

Position Players Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin Defenders: Carvajal, Militao, Vasquez, Vallejo, Garcia, Rudiger, Mendy Midfielders: Bellingham, Camavinga, Valverde, Modric, Tchouameni, Guler Forwards: Vinicius Jr, Rogrygo, Endrick

Villarreal team news

Willy Kambwala, Gerard Moreno, Juan Foyth, and Alfonso Pedraza are all sidelined with injury concerns. Denis Suarez and Ayoze Perez are also major doubts for this match, with Perez's absence potentially being a significant blow as the Spanish forward has been in excellent form this season, scoring six goals in La Liga.

Perez participated in 38 games last season, scoring 11 goals and providing two assists. This season, Perez appears well on track to surpass those numbers with relative ease.

Alex Baena, who netted off the bench in the last match against Las Palmas, should be handed a start, while Nicolas Pepe, having scored his first goal of the campaign in that game, could once again lead the line.

Villarreal possible XI: Conde; Femenia, Bailly, Costa, S Cardona; Akhomach, Parejo, Gueye, Baena; Barry, Pepe

Position Players Goalkeepers: Álvarez, Conde Defenders: Foyth, Bailly, Kambwala, Albiol, Pedraza, Cardona, Femenía, Altimira, Espigares, Navarro Midfielders: Akhomach, Gueye, Baena, Pino, Parejo, Suárez, Hassan, Comesaña, Trigueros, Terrats, Requena Forwards: Pépé, Moreno, Danjuma

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 05/19/24 Villarreal 4-4 Real Madrid La Liga 12/18/23 Real Madrid 4-1 Villarreal La Liga 04/09/23 Real Madrid 2-3 Villarreal La Liga 01/20/23 Villarreal 2-3 Real Madrid Copa del Rey 01/07/23 Villarreal 2-1 Real Madrid La Liga

