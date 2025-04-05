How to watch today's Real Madrid vs Valencia La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch La Liga match between Real Madrid and Valencia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Madrid will look to extend their winning streak in La Liga to four matches when they host Valencia at the Bernabeu on Saturday afternoon.

Carlo Ancelotti's men sit second in the standings, trailing league leaders Barcelona by three points, while Valencia are positioned 15th—just four points clear of the drop zone but currently enjoying a four-match unbeaten run.

Los Blancos were involved in a thrilling 4-4 draw with Real Sociedad in midweek, a result that also saw them secure their place in the Copa del Rey final with a 5-4 aggregate win. The Madrid giants come into the weekend riding a six-game unbeaten stretch across all competitions.

Real Madrid vs Valencia kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

La Liga match between Real Madrid and Valencia will be played at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 3:15 pm GMT on Saturday, April 5, 2025, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid team news

In goal, Andrii Lunin remains sidelined, and with Thibaut Courtois eyeing a Champions League return against Arsenal, youngster Fran Gonzalez is expected to start between the posts. The hosts will also be without Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, and Ferland Mendy, while Dani Ceballos is a fitness concern. With one eye on the midweek European showdown, Ancelotti may rotate, offering opportunities for Brahim Diaz, Arda Guler, and Luka Modric to start.

Valencia team news

Valencia, meanwhile, will be without suspended trio Jose Gaya, Dimitri Foulquier, and Luis Rioja, who each picked up their fifth yellow card of the campaign last weekend. With Thierry Correia also unavailable, Cristhian Mosquera could shift to right-back, opening the door for Yarek Gasiorowski to start. Fran Perez is a likely candidate to operate on the right flank, while Iván Jaime also misses out through injury.

Under Carlos Corberan, Los Che have begun to show signs of revival, putting together a four-match unbeaten streak with two wins. However, their away form remains a concern—they haven't claimed victory in any of their last four road games, though they've managed to draw the last three.

