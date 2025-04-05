+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
LaLiga
team-logo
Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
team-logo
Stream live with LaLigaTV
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Real Madrid vs Valencia La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

LaLigaValenciaReal Madrid vs ValenciaReal Madrid

How to watch La Liga match between Real Madrid and Valencia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Madrid will look to extend their winning streak in La Liga to four matches when they host Valencia at the Bernabeu on Saturday afternoon.

Carlo Ancelotti's men sit second in the standings, trailing league leaders Barcelona by three points, while Valencia are positioned 15th—just four points clear of the drop zone but currently enjoying a four-match unbeaten run.

Los Blancos were involved in a thrilling 4-4 draw with Real Sociedad in midweek, a result that also saw them secure their place in the Copa del Rey final with a 5-4 aggregate win. The Madrid giants come into the weekend riding a six-game unbeaten stretch across all competitions.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Valencia online - TV channels & live streams

LaLigaTVWatch here
Premier PlayerWatch here

The match will be shown live on LaLigaTV and Premier Player in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Real Madrid vs Valencia kick-off time

crest
LaLiga - LaLiga
Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

La Liga match between Real Madrid and Valencia will be played at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 3:15 pm GMT on Saturday, April 5, 2025, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid vs Valencia Probable lineups

Real MadridHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

5-3-2

Home team crestVAL
26
F. Gonzalez
22
A. Ruediger
17
L. Vazquez
20
F. Garcia
14
A. Tchouameni
8
F. Valverde
10
L. Modric
15
A. Guler
7
Vinicius Junior
21
B. Diaz
9
K. Mbappe
25
G. Mamardashvili
19
M. Aarons
3
C. Mosquera
15
C. Tarrega
4
M. Diakhaby
21
J. Vazquez
18
Pepelu
8
J. Guerra
5
E. Barrenechea
12
U. Sadiq
10
A. Almeida

5-3-2

VALAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • C. Ancelotti

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • C. Corberan

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Real Madrid team news

In goal, Andrii Lunin remains sidelined, and with Thibaut Courtois eyeing a Champions League return against Arsenal, youngster Fran Gonzalez is expected to start between the posts. The hosts will also be without Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, and Ferland Mendy, while Dani Ceballos is a fitness concern. With one eye on the midweek European showdown, Ancelotti may rotate, offering opportunities for Brahim Diaz, Arda Guler, and Luka Modric to start.

Valencia team news

Valencia, meanwhile, will be without suspended trio Jose Gaya, Dimitri Foulquier, and Luis Rioja, who each picked up their fifth yellow card of the campaign last weekend. With Thierry Correia also unavailable, Cristhian Mosquera could shift to right-back, opening the door for Yarek Gasiorowski to start. Fran Perez is a likely candidate to operate on the right flank, while Iván Jaime also misses out through injury.

Under Carlos Corberan, Los Che have begun to show signs of revival, putting together a four-match unbeaten streak with two wins. However, their away form remains a concern—they haven't claimed victory in any of their last four road games, though they've managed to draw the last three.

Form

RMA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

VAL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

RMA

Last 5 matches

VAL

3

Wins

1

Draw

1

Win

11

Goals scored

5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

Goal6 promo banner
Goal6 logo

Join GOAL6, Predict Six Matches, and Win £100k!

Play GOAL6
Advertisement