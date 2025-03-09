How to watch the LaLiga match between Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Madrid will take on Rayo Vallecano in the La Liga at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Sunday.

Aside from a shock defeat against Real Betis last weekend, Real Madrid are on a good run and are close behind league leaders Atletico Madrid.

The visitors are winless in their last three games across all competitions and will need a strong performance to challenge the hosts this weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Premier Sports 2 and LaLigaTV in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

The match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 3.15 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid team news

Real Madrid will welcome a significant boost this weekend as Jude Bellingham returns from suspension. However, Carlo Ancelotti’s side remains without Eder Militao, Dani Carvajal, Dani Ceballos, and Jesus Vallejo, though no new injury concerns emerged from their recent Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid.

Rayo Vallecano team news

Rayo Vallecano, on the other hand, are dealing with multiple absentees, as Raul de Tomas, Abdul Mumin, Randy Nteka, Isi Palazon, Sergio Camello, Unai Lopez, and Jonathan Montiel are all sidelined due to injury. Additionally, Jorge de Frutos will miss out as he serves a suspension.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links