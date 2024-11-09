How to watch today's Real Madrid vs Osasuna La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch La Liga match between Real Madrid and Osasuna, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Madrid will be aiming to recover from back-to-back home losses as they welcome Osasuna to the Santiago Bernabéu in La Liga action on Saturday afternoon.

Carlo Ancelotti's side suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat to Barcelona in El Clásico on October 26, followed by a tough 3-1 loss to AC Milan in Tuesday’s Champions League clash, marking a rough patch for the defending Spanish and European champions.

Currently, Los Blancos sit second in La Liga, nine points adrift of league leaders Barcelona but with a game in hand. Meanwhile, Osasuna have enjoyed a strong start to the 2024-25 season, accumulating 21 points from 12 games. They hold fifth place, just three points behind Real Madrid heading into this weekend’s encounter.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Osasuna online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), La Liga match between Real Madrid and Osasuna will be available to watch and stream online live through Premier Sports and La Liga TV.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Real Madrid vs Osasuna kick-off time

Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024 Kick-off time: 1:00 am GMT Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

La Liga match between Real Madrid and Osasuna will be played at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 1:00 pm GMT on Saturday, November 9, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid team news

In a fresh setback for Carlo Ancelotti's side, Aurelien Tchouameni has been ruled out for up to a month due to an ankle injury sustained against Milan. He joins Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, and David Alaba on the injury list for Real Madrid.

Federico Valverde, who left the Milan game with a back issue, is expected to be fit and should take his place in central midfield. Rodrygo is also likely to return to the starting lineup after a substitute appearance in the previous match, while Eduardo Camavinga is anticipated to step into Tchouameni's role for this clash.

Real Madrid possible XI: Lunin; Vazquez, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy; Valverde, Camavinga, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Mbappe, Vinicius

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lunin Defenders: Militao, Vasquez, Vallejo, Garcia, Rudiger, Mendy Midfielders: Bellingham, Camavinga, Valverde, Modric, Tchouameni, Guler, Ceballos Forwards: Vinicius Jr, Mbappe, Endrick, Brahim

Osasuna team news

Osasuna head into the match with a clean bill of health, as no new injury concerns emerged this week. This means head coach Vicente Moreno will likely field his preferred starting XI for what promises to be an engaging contest.

Moreno may stick with the same lineup that started in the recent clash against Real Valladolid, with Ante Budimir expected to lead the attack. Budimir, who scored 17 goals in La Liga last season, has already netted six times this campaign and will likely be flanked by Bryan Zaragoza and Ruben Pena in the forward line.

While Raul Garcia found the back of the net twice in Osasuna's recent Copa del Rey win over Chiclana, it's unlikely that performance will be enough to secure him a starting spot here.

Osasuna possible XI: Herrera; Areso, Catena, Boyomo, Cruz; Moncayola, Torro, Oroz; Pena, Budimir, Zaragoza

Position Players Goalkeepers: Herrera, Fernandez Defenders: Vidal, Cruz, U. Garcia, Herrando, Areso, Pena, Boyomo, Bretones, Catena Midfielders: Torro, Moncayola, Ibanez, Oroz, Gomez, Ru. Garcia, Martinez Forwards: Ra. Garcia, Budimir, Zaragoza, Arnaiz, Benito

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 03/16/24 Osasuna 2-4 Real Madrid La Liga 10/07/23 Real Madrid 4-0 Osasuna La Liga 05/07/23 Real Madrid 2-1 Osasuna Copa del Rey 02/19/23 Osasuna 0-2 Real Madrid La Liga 03/10/22 Real Madrid 1-1 Osasuna La Liga

Useful links