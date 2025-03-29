How to watch today's Real Madrid vs Leganes La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the LaLiga match between Real Madrid and Leganes, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Madrid faces a crucial battle to defend their La Liga crown, with Barcelona having the chance to pull three points ahead before Los Blancos take the field on Saturday for a derby clash against Leganes at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti's future in Madrid remains uncertain, with speculation suggesting he could leave at the end of the season. However, the Italian tactician has the opportunity to sign off in style with a potential treble still within reach. Despite some inconsistent performances, Real Madrid regained momentum with key victories before the international break.

Leganes, under the guidance of promising young coach Borja Jimenez, has proven to be a resilient side following their promotion last season. However, they head into the weekend’s fixtures sitting in the bottom three and in danger of an immediate return to the second tier.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Leganes online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on La Liga TV and Premier Player in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Real Madrid vs Leganes kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

La Liga match between Real Madrid and Leganes will be played at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Saturday, March 29, 2025, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid team news

Real Madrid will once again have to make do without long-term absentees Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao, though both are progressing well in their recoveries and could still feature before the 2024-25 season draws to a close.

Ferland Mendy, Dani Ceballos, and Jesus Vallejo remain sidelined, but on a positive note, Los Blancos emerged from the international break unscathed. Key figures such as Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, and Jude Bellingham are all fit and ready to go.

Having been named among the substitutes in the recent clash against Villarreal, both Vinicius Jr. and Antonio Rudiger are expected to return to the starting XI. Meanwhile, Fran Garcia is likely to retain his place at left-back in Mendy's absence. Mbappe, who has already found the net 31 times this season across all competitions, will be eager to add to his tally.

Leganes team news

Leganes finds itself back in the relegation zone after a heartbreaking 3-2 loss to Real Betis, despite leading 2-0 at halftime. Dani Raba's brace—bringing his season tally to five goals—had put them in control, but Betis clawed back, leveling the score with 20 minutes left before Hernandez sealed the defeat late on.

That setback followed a 2-1 loss to Celta Vigo. With just one win in their last nine matches, a vital 1-0 triumph over relegation rival Getafe, Leganes remains level on points with Deportivo Alaves. A draw this weekend could be enough to lift them out of the danger zone.

The visitors will be missing Enric Franquesa, who remains sidelined with a knee injury, while Diego Garcia and Yvan Neyou are doubtful and will need to pass late fitness tests to be in contention.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

