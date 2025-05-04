How to watch today's Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, Spanish commentary, and start time

How to watch La Liga match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Madrid will look to keep their fading title hopes alive when they welcome a confident Celta Vigo side to the Bernabéu on Sunday.

Carlo Ancelotti's men currently trail arch-rivals Barcelona by four points in the La Liga standings, and with the season winding down, every match now carries knockout-level importance. Meanwhile, Celta Vigo, who have quietly climbed to seventh in the table, are eyeing a late surge into the European qualification spots for 2025-26.

Los Blancos enter this clash off the back of a turbulent fortnight, first crashing out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stage, then suffering heartbreak in the Copa del Rey final as Barcelona edged them 3-2 in a fiery showdown in Seville. That result means Madrid are still chasing silverware in a season that promised plenty.

Celta, on the other hand, have quietly impressed, with their last outing a dominant 3-0 dismantling of Villarreal at Balaidos. It was the kind of performance that suggests Claudio Giraldez 's men are hitting form at just the right time, especially considering they've tallied 99 goals across all competitions this campaign.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), La Liga match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo will be available to watch and stream online live through Premier Sports 2 and LaLigaTV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

La Liga match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo will be played at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 1 pm BST on Sunday, May 4, 2025, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid team news

Injuries continue to pile up for Madrid, with defensive mainstays Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy, and Antonio Rudiger all ruled out for the rest of the season. Eduardo Camavinga also joins the treatment table due to an adductor issue.

There is, however, some relief, Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe are fit despite recent knocks, while Jude Bellingham is available after having his red card overturned from the Copa final. Lucas Vázquez, however, begins serving a suspension, but that will only apply to next season's cup competition.

With options limited at the back, Aurelien Tchouameni is likely to continue filling in at centre-half next to Raul Asencio, with Fran Garcia and Vazquez flanking them. Up top, Rodrygo might be dropped amid swirling speculation about his future.

Celta Vigo team news

Celta are in relatively good health. Defender Carl Starfelt remains out with a hamstring issue, and Jones El-Abdellaoui is a doubt with a thigh complaint. That aside, boss Claudio Giráldez should have the rest of his squad fit and firing.

A slight shuffle could see Ilaix Moriba replace Fran Beltran in midfield. Despite scoring a late penalty last time out, veteran striker Iago Aspas may again be used as a super-sub, with Alfon Gonzalez, Fer Lopez, and Borja Iglesias set to lead the line from the start.

