How to watch today's Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and Madrid derby start time

How to watch La Liga match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Madrid brace for a fierce showdown as they welcome cross-town rivals Atletico Madrid to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu for a high-stakes La Liga derby this Saturday.

Los Blancos sit atop the table with 49 points from 22 outings, while Los Colchoneros are hot on their heels with 48 points, setting the stage for a clash that could have major title implications. Real Madrid will be determined to tighten their grip on first place, while Atletico will be aiming to throw a wrench in their plans—though even snatching a draw would be an upset.

Atletico Madrid have found the back of the net 19 times in their last 10 matches, conceding just seven while securing five clean sheets. Their most recent outing saw them claim a 2-0 home victory over Mallorca on February 1, with Samuel Dias Lino and Antoine Griezmann getting on the scoresheet.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

La Liga match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will be played at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 8:00 pm GMT on Saturday, February 8, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid team news

Real Madrid are set to receive a significant injury boost ahead of the Madrid derby, with Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, Lucas Vazquez, and Eduardo Camavinga all expected to be fit for the highly anticipated showdown.

Mbappe, Bellingham, and Vazquez were sidelined for the clash against Leganés due to minor knocks, while Camavinga was still recovering from a hamstring strain. However, Carlo Ancelotti has hinted that all four should be in contention for this weekend’s fixture.

At the back, Antonio Rudiger remains out for at least a fortnight with a thigh issue, while long-term absentees Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal continue their respective recoveries from serious knee injuries. David Alaba has finally returned after more than a year on the sidelines, but it’s likely that Aurelien Tchouaméni and Raúl Asencio will partner at the heart of Los Blancos’ defense against their city rivals.

Atletico Madrid team news

Over on the Atlético side, Robin Le Normand is ruled out due to suspension, but Diego Simeone's squad is otherwise in excellent shape. Pablo Barrios has rejoined training after a recent setback, adding to the depth in midfield.

Up front, Alexander Sorloth—who has found the net 11 times this season—is expected to start on the bench, with Antoine Griezmann and Julian Alvarez leading the line. The attacking duo has been prolific in the 2024-25 campaign, tallying 15 and 16 goals, respectively.

Several changes are on the cards from the side that featured in the Copa del Rey, with Jan Oblak reclaiming his spot between the posts, while Clement Lenglet, Marcos Llorente, and Conor Gallagher are all in line for starts at the Bernabeu.

