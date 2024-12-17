How to watch today's Real Madrid Femenino vs Chelsea Women Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Women's Champions League match between Real Madrid Femenino and Chelsea FC Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Madrid will take on Chelsea in the last matchday of the group stage of the Women's Champions League at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium on Tuesday.

Chelsea have won all their group games so far and will be confident of topping the group with a 100 per cent record. The Women's Super League side edged a five-goal thriller 3-1 in the last meeting against Real Madrid but the hosts will be hoping they can bring the visitor's impressive run to an end.

Real Madrid are second in the standings, with four wins from their five matches. They will not be pushovers, but it will still be a monumental task for them in front of their home crowd.

How to watch Real Madrid Femenino vs Chelsea FC Women online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on DAZN platforms in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Real Madrid Femenino vs Chelsea FC Women kick-off time

The match will be played at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium, with kick-off at 5.45 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid Femenino team news

Real Madrid might again be without Maëlle Lakrar, who has missed the last two games due to an ongoing injury concern.

There are no fresh injury concerns ahead of their final group game against Chelsea.

Chelsea FC Women team news

The visiting side is facing a challenging injury crisis, with several key players unavailable. Sophie Ingle, Mia Fishel, Sam Kerr, Lauren James, Kadeisha Buchanan, and Aniek Nouwen remain sidelined.

Maëlys Mpomé and Julia Bartel are struggling with fitness issues, whereas Sandy Baltimore, who was absent from the last three matches due to a knee injury, will undergo a late assessment to determine her availability.

