LaLiga
Estadio Benito Villamarin
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Real Betis vs Sevilla La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

LaLigaReal Betis vs SevillaReal BetisSevilla

How to watch La Liga match between Real Betis and Sevilla, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The latest chapter of the Seville derby unfolds at Estadio Benito Villamarín on Sunday, with Real Betis (12W-8D-8L, 6th) set to host Sevilla (9W-9D-10L, 12th) in what promises to be an electrifying showdown.

Manuel Pellegrini's side has been in fine form since the winter transfer window, bolstering their push for a UEFA Champions League spot while also chasing silverware in the Europa Conference League.

Meanwhile, Sevilla, who have endured managerial instability in recent seasons, appear more settled under Garcia Pimienta, steering themselves comfortably into mid-table for the time being.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Real Betis vs Sevilla online - TV channels & live streams

Premier Sports 2Watch here
LaLigaTVWatch here

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be available to stream live online on Premier Sports and La Liga TV.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Real Betis vs Sevilla kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga
Estadio Benito Villamarin

The match will be played at Estadio Benito Villamarin in Seville, Spain, on Sunday, March 30, 2025, with kick-off at 8:00 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Real Betis vs Sevilla Probable lineups

Real BetisHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestSEV
13
Adrian
3
D. Llorente
12
R. Rodriguez
5
M. Bartra
23
Y. Sabaly
36
J. Rodriguez
16
S. Altimira
4
J. Cardoso
22
Isco
7
Antony
19
J. Hernandez
13
O. Nyland
3
A. Pedrosa
22
L. Bade
2
J. Carmona
4
K. Salas
6
N. Gudelj
12
A. Sambi Lokonga
17
S. Niguez
7
I. Romero
11
D. Lukebakio
5
R. Vargas

4-3-3

SEVAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Pellegrini

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • G. Pimienta

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Real Betis team news

Betis received a boost ahead of this game with Johnny Cardoso returning from suspension, though Giovani Lo Celso and Marc Roca remain sidelined. Pellegrini might stick with the same lineup that faced Leganés, but Cardoso could force his way back in if he shakes off a minor knock. On-loan Manchester United winger Antony continues to shine and is expected to retain his place on the right flank.

Sevilla team news

For Sevilla, Tanguy Nianzou is out with a muscle injury, while Djibril Sow and Lucien Agoume serve suspensions after accumulating yellow cards against Athletic Club. Albert Sambi Lokonga is likely to step into midfield, potentially pushing Saul Niguez deeper to accommodate Juanlu Sanchez in an advanced role. Isaac Romero is set to lead the line once again, with Dodi Lukebakio, who has 11 La Liga goals this season, adding firepower from the flank.

Form

BET
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

SEV
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

BET

Last 5 matches

SEV

0

Wins

3

Draws

2

Wins

2

Goals scored

4
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

