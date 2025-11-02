This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Real Betis vs Mallorca La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the LaLiga match between Real Betis and Mallorca, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Betis host Mallorca at Estadio Benito Villamarin, Seville, on Sunday in La Liga action.

Betis currently rank seventh in the league, aiming to consolidate their spot in the European places, while Mallorca, sitting 17th, are looking to put distance between themselves and the relegation zone. Historically, Betis have the upper hand in this fixture, winning 10 of the last 16 encounters.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Real Betis vs Mallorca online - TV channels & live streams

Premier Sports 1Watch here

The match will be shown live on Premier Sports 1 in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Real Betis vs Mallorca kick-off time

crest
LaLiga - LaLiga
Estadio de La Cartuja

The match will be played at Estadio Benito Villamarin, Seville, on Sunday, with kick-off at 8 pm GMT for fans in the UK. 

Team news & squads

Real Betis vs Mallorca lineups

Real BetisHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestMLL
1
A. Valles
2
H. Bellerin
5
C
M. Bartra
4
Natan
12
R. Rodriguez
8
P. Fornals
20
G. Lo Celso
14
S. Amrabat
10
A. Ezzalzouli
7
Antony
19
J. Hernandez
13
L. Bergstroem
23
P. Maffeo
24
M. Valjent
21
C
A. Raillo
22
J. Mojica
17
J. Virgili
10
S. Darder
18
M. Joseph
12
Samu
8
M. Morlanes
7
V. Muriqi

4-2-3-1

MLLAway team crest

BET
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Pellegrini

MLL
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • J. Arrasate

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Real Betis team news

Real Betis will head into Sunday’s clash without Isco and Junior Firpo, both sidelined through injury.

Meanwhile, Nelson Deossa is battling illness and will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability.

Mallorca team news

For Mallorca, Toni Lato is nearing a comeback but isn’t expected to feature just yet, while Marash Kumbulla faces a race against time to recover from a lingering hamstring issue.

Form

BET
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

MLL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

BET

Last 5 matches

MLL

4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Win

6

Goals scored

2
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Standings

