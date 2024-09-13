How to watch today's Real Betis vs Leganes La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the LaLiga match between Real Betis and Leganes, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Betis will be eager to claim their first win of the 2024-25 La Liga season as they host Leganes at Estadio Benito Villamarin on Friday evening.

The home side have earned just two points from their three matches so far, placing them 17th in the standings, while Leganes sit ninth with five points from their first four fixtures of the campaign.

Manuel Pellegrini's men have had a lackluster start to the 2024-25 La Liga season, managing draws against Girona and Alaves followed by a 2-0 defeat to reigning champions Real Madrid ahead of the international break from their first three games, with only one goal to their name. However, they've managed to secure two early victories in European competition.

Meanwhile, Borja Jimenez's side have made a steady start to the season, collecting five points from their first four matches, placing them ninth in the standings as they prepare to resume action.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Real Betis vs Leganes online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the La Liga match between Real Betis and Leganes will be available to watch and stream online live through La Liga TV and Premier Sports.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Real Betis vs Leganes kick-off time

Date: Friday, September 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm BST Venue: Benito Villamarin

The La Liga match between Real Betis and Leganes will be played at Benito Villamarin in Seville, Spain.

It will kick off at 8:00 pm BST on Friday, September 13, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Real Betis team news

Real Betis are dealing with a rather extensive injury list at this stage of the season, with Marc Roca, Juanmi, Marc Bartra, Nobel Mendy, Cedric Bakambu, and Isco all sidelined.

Vitor Roque made his first appearance for the Green and Whites as a substitute against Real Madrid before the international break. The on-loan Barcelona forward is pushing for a starting spot but may still need to settle for a few more weeks on the bench.

Aitor Ruibal is expected to lead the attack once again on Friday night, with Rodri no longer available after his transfer to Qatar. This opens the door for Giovani Lo Celso to feature on the wing, having recently rejoined the club from Tottenham Hotspur during the latter part of the summer transfer window.

Real Betis possible XI: Silva; Sabaly, Llorente, Natan, Perraud; Cardoso, Carvalho; Lo Celso, Fornals, Ezzalzouli; Ruibal

Position Players Goalkeepers: Silva, Adrian, Vieites Defenders: Bellerin, Bartra, Sabaly, Ruibal, Llorente, Perraud, Arnal, Perraud, Mendy Midfielders: Carvalho, Sanchez, Fornals, Roca, Altimira, Diao, Fekir Avila, Bakambu, Losada, Juanmi, Fernandez Forwards: Avila, Bakambu, Losada, Juanmi, Fernandez

Leganes team news

The visitors will be without the services of Renato Tapia due to a muscular injury sustained in their last match; otherwise, the team is in good shape as they approach their fifth La Liga fixture of the season. Yvan Neyou is likely to step in for Tapia, with the 27-year-old poised to make his fourth league start of the 2024-25 campaign.

Juan Cruz, who has netted twice in La Liga this season, could be brought into the starting lineup, while Munir El Haddadi is also expected to feature from the start.

Leganes possible XI: Soriano; Alti, Saenz, Gonzalez, Hernandez; Neyou, Brasanac; Cruz, Rodriguez, El Haddadi; D Garcia

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dmitrović, Soriano Defenders: Porozo, Nastasić, Rosier, Hernández, Franquesa, González, Altimira, Sáenz Midfielders: El Haddadi, Tapia, Cisse, Rodríguez, Neyou, Cruz, Raba, Brašanac, García, Chicco, Guirao Forwards: Haller, de la Fuente, López, Garcia

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 16/02/20 Leganés 0-0 Real Betis LaLiga 01/09/19 Real Betis 2-1 Leganés LaLiga 10/02/19 Leganés 3-0 Real Betis LaLiga 01/10/18 Real Betis 1-0 Leganés LaLiga 19/05/18 Leganés 3-2 Real Betis LaLiga

