How to watch today's Real Betis vs Fiorentina Europa Conference League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Conference League match between Real Betis and Fiorentina, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Betis will take on Fiorentina in the first leg of the Conference League semi-final at the Benito Villamarin Stadium on Thursday.

This marks Betis’ first-ever appearance at this stage of European competition. Both sides come into the match in strong form, with Betis aiming to reach their maiden European final and Fiorentina seeking to make it to a third consecutive Conference League final after finishing runners-up in the last two seasons.

How to watch Real Betis vs Fiorentina online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Real Betis vs Fiorentina kick-off time

Conference League - Final Stage Estadio Benito Villamarin

The match will be played at the Benito Villamarin Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 8:00 pm BST for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Real Betis team news

Real Betis approach this historic semi-final buoyed by a convincing 5-1 win over Valladolid in La Liga, extending a run of nine wins and just one loss in their last 13 matches across all competitions. Manuel Pellegrini’s squad is packed with European experience, including Isco, who leads the team with six goals and four assists this season, and Pablo Fornals, a Conference League winner with West Ham last year.

Cedric Bakambu has been in good scoring form in Europe, netting in both legs of the quarter-final against Jagiellonia. Betis have enjoyed a strong home record in the competition, losing just once in seven matches at the Benito Villamarín, and report no major injury concerns ahead of the tie. The squad’s confidence is high as they target a first European final.

Fiorentina team news

Fiorentina arrive in Seville unbeaten in their last nine matches in all competitions, including a tense 4-3 aggregate win over Celje in the quarter-finals. Raffaele Palladino’s side has consistently balanced domestic and European commitments, and they are hopeful of having top scorer Moise Kean available after he missed the last two matches for personal reasons.

Rolando Mandragora has been in excellent form, scoring five goals in his last six Conference League appearances, and remains a key figure in midfield. David De Gea has provided stability in goal with four clean sheets in the last ten games, while Robin Gosens and Albert Gudmundsson have chipped in with important goals.

Fiorentina’s recent experience in this competition and their attacking threat on the road will be crucial as they look to take a positive result back to Florence.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

BET Last 2 matches FIO 1 Win 0 Draws 1 Win Real Betis 3 - 1 Fiorentina

Real Betis 1 - 2 Fiorentina 4 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 2/2

Standings

