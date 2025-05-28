How to watch today's Real Betis vs Chelsea Europa Conference League final: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Conference League final between Real Betis and Chelsea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea will add a ninth European trophy to their glittering cabinet when they lock horns against Spanish side Real Betis in Wroclaw on Wednesday for the 2024-25 UEFA Conference League final.

Enzo Maresca's men are already assured of Champions League football next season after sealing fourth in the Premier League, and they made light work of Djurgardens IF, cruising to a 5-1 aggregate win in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Manuel Pellegrini's Betis edged out Fiorentina in a pulsating tie, squeezing through 4-3 over two legs to book the club's maiden appearance in a European final. Naturally, they are looking to etch their name in continental history for the very first time.

How to watch Real Betis vs Chelsea online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Conference League final between Real Betis and Chelsea will be available to watch live on TNT Sports and Discovery.

Real Betis vs Chelsea kick-off time

Conference League - Final Stage Tarczynski Arena Wroclaw

The UEFA Conference League final between Real Betis and Chelsea will be played at the Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw, Poland.

It will kick off at 8:00 pm BST on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Real Betis team news

In the Betis camp, it's a tale of injury woes. Hector Bellerin's hamstring injury from the Fiorentina tie sees him miss the final, joined on the sidelines by Marc Roca (foot), Diego Llorente, and Chimy Avila (both hamstrings). Giovani Lo Celso is a doubt as well after skipping Saturday's training due to muscle discomfort.

On the bright side, Youssouf Sabaly and Johnny Cardoso returned to full training, and Sabaly's availability is vital with Bellerin out. Up top, veteran forward Cedric Bakambu, who has notched seven Conference League goals this term, will be hoping to fire Betis to glory, just one goal off top scorer Afimico Pululu.

Chelsea team news

Back in the fold for Chelsea is Nicolas Jackson, who sat out the recent Premier League fixture at the City Ground due to suspension but is raring to lead the attack in Poland.

That's especially important with Christopher Nkunku still sidelined over the weekend, though Maresca suggested the Frenchman could yet play a part, perhaps held back as a precaution.

However, Aaron Anselmino, Wesley Fofana, and Omari Kellyman (all nursing hamstring issues), as well as the suspended Mykhaylo Mudryk, are ruled out.

Romeo Lavia, who is back fit, remains ineligible for the competition, but Maresca may still shuffle the deck a little. Expect the likes of Filip Jorgensen, Malo Gusto, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, and Trevoh Chalobah to push for starting roles.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

BET Last 2 matches CHE 1 Win 0 Draws 1 Win Real Betis 1 - 0 Chelsea

Chelsea 4 - 0 Real Betis 1 Goals scored 4 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 0/2

Standings

