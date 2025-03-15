How to watch today's RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A pivotal showdown in the battle for Champions League qualification unfolds on Saturday as RB Leipzig welcome Borussia Dortmund to the Red Bull Arena in Bundesliga action.

Niko Kovac, the former Bayern Munich tactician, has endured a mixed start at the helm of Dortmund, guiding them to two victories but also suffering three defeats since his arrival. With just four points separating the two sides, the stakes are high.

Leipzig, sitting sixth in the standings, have seen their top-four aspirations falter, collecting just one win in their last nine league outings—leaving them a staggering 22 points adrift of the summit. However, with a full week to prepare, they hold a distinct advantage over Dortmund, who must shake off the fatigue of a grueling Champions League clash in midweek.

The reverse fixture saw Dortmund claim a narrow 2-1 victory, but with home comforts and fresher legs, Leipzig will be eager to settle the score and keep their European hopes alive.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund will be available to watch live on Sky Sports.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund kick-off time

Bundesliga - Bundesliga Red Bull Arena Leipzig

The Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund will be played at Red Bull Arena Leipzig in Leipzig, Germany.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm GMT on Saturday, March 15, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 39 B. Henrichs

20 F. Ouedraogo

7 A. Nusa

9 Y. Poulsen Injuries and Suspensions 8 F. Nmecha

24 D. Svensson

39 F. Mane

RB Leipzig team news

RB Leipzig will have to cope without forward Antonio Nusa, meaning Xavi Simons and Ridle Baku are expected to operate on the flanks, providing support for strike duo Benjamin Sesko and Lois Openda.

At the back, full-back Benjamin Henrichs remains sidelined until late May, which could see Lutsharel Geertruida and David Raum slot into the defensive setup. In midfield, Amadou Haidara and Arthur Vermeeren are likely to feature, with Leipzig missing Forzan Assan Ouedraogo, Kevin Kampl, and Xaver Schlager.

Borussia Dortmund team news

On the other side, Borussia Dortmund must navigate the absence of defender Daniel Svensson, meaning a likely backline of Julian Ryerson, Emre Can, Nico Schlotterbeck, and Ramy Bensebaini.

In midfield, Dortmund will also be without Felix Nmecha, which could pave the way for Marcel Sabitzer and Pascal Groß to form a partnership in the center of the park. Up front, Karim Adeyemi, Julian Brandt, and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens are expected to support lone striker Serhou Guirassy in attack.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links