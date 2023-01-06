WATCH: Rashford forces Coady own goal with textbook wing play to give Man Utd the lead against Everton

Everton's Conor Coady scored in his own net after some brilliant work down the left from Marcus Rashford, putting Manchester United 2-1 up on Friday.

Antony opened the scoring for Red Devils

Coady equalised after bizarre De Gea error

Rashford forced own goal to make it 2-1

WHAT HAPPENED? Rashford picked up the ball on his favoured left-hand side, turning Toffees right-back Seamus Coleman in and out with a dazzling change of pace before firing a low cross across Jordan Pickford's goal. Coady attempted to clear the ball on the stretch but ended up converting in his own net, scoring in the same goal in which he struck Everton's equaliser.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite not getting on the scoresheet himself, Rashford was involved in both goals at Old Trafford, having set up Antony for United's first of the evening. The England forward has been in scintillating form of late, with four goals and an assist before Friday night's FA Cup third round matchup.

WHAT NEXT FOR RASHFORD? Despite a brief spell away from the starting eleven for interdisciplinary reasons, the 25-year-old will be hoping to feature in United's next match against Charlton Athletic in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.