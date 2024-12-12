How to watch today's Rangers vs Tottenham Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between Rangers and Tottenham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Europa League sets the stage for an enticing "Battle of Britain" clash on Thursday night as Scottish titans Rangers host Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur at Ibrox. Both teams find themselves in similar predicaments, making this showdown crucial in the race for the knockout rounds.

Currently occupying eighth place—the last automatic qualification spot—Rangers have amassed 10 points from five games and remain unbeaten in their last three Europa League fixtures. However, with five other teams tied on the same points, their position is far from secure. Sitting three points off the summit, a win is vital to avoid slipping as low as 14th and jeopardising their progression.

Tottenham find themselves just below their Scottish hosts in ninth place, also with 10 points. However, Spurs are winless in their last two European outings, following a loss to Galatasaray and a draw against Roma. Their struggles have extended to domestic action, where they’ve managed just one victory in their last five league matches.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Rangers vs Tottenham online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Rangers vs Tottenham kick-off time

Europa League - Europa League Ibrox Stadium

The match will be played at the Ibrox Stadium on Thursday, December 12, with kick-off at 8 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Rangers team news

For Rangers, the injury list poses challenges. Rabbi Matondo has recently returned to training, but this fixture might come too soon for the forward. Similarly, Tom Lawrence and Oscar Cortes are unlikely to recover in time. Despite Matondo's return, breaking into the starting XI may prove difficult, given Hamza Igamane’s stellar form. The youngster has netted four goals in as many games since being handed an opportunity by Philippe Clement last month. Meanwhile, Neraysho Kasanwirjo remains a long-term absentee with a knee injury, sidelining him for approximately six months.

Tottenham team news

On the visiting side, Tottenham are grappling with a growing injury crisis. Both centre-backs, Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero, were forced off during the recent defeat to Chelsea due to recurring injuries. Brennan Johnson also exited early with illness, while Ben Davies suffered a hamstring issue against Bournemouth, adding to the team’s woes. In attack, Richarlison, Wilson Odobert, and Mikey Moore are still unavailable, though Will Lankshear could return after serving his European suspension during the Roma match.

In midfield, Rodrigo Bentancur is expected to feature, as his seven-game domestic ban doesn’t apply to European fixtures. Yves Bissouma may also partner him, given his upcoming suspension for Sunday’s Premier League clash at Southampton.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

RAN Last match TOT 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Rangers 1 - 2 Tottenham 1 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1

Standings

Useful links