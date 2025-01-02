How to watch today's Rangers vs Celtic Scottish Premiership game: Live stream, TV channel, and Old Firm start time

How to watch the Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Rangers will face their arch-rivals Celtic up next in the Scottish Premiership at the Ibrox Stadium on Thursday.

Rangers are struggling at the moment, with only one win in their last five fixtures. They are 14 points behind league leaders Celtic in the standings.

Celtic, on the other hand, will ride on their hot streak to bag another win. They are heading into this fixture on the back of consecutive 4-0 wins in their last two outings.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Rangers vs Celtic online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Rangers vs Celtic kick-off time

Premiership - Premiership Ibrox Stadium

The match will be played at the Ibrox Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 3 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Rangers team news

Rangers manager Philippe Clement is optimistic about Leon Balogun's recovery after the defender sustained an injury against St. Mirren on Boxing Day.

Rabbi Matondo made his return from a long-term injury with a 25-minute appearance over the weekend, but Tom Lawrence, Neraysho Kasanwirjo, and John Souttar remain unavailable for this fixture.

Celtic team news

Celtic full-back Alistair Johnston overcame a minor injury concern to feature in the win over St. Johnstone.

As a result, James Forrest and Odin Thiago Holm are expected to be the only absentees for the visitors in this clash.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links