How to watch today's QPR vs Derby County Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Derby, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Queens Park Rangers aim to reignite their push for a Championship playoff spot as they host struggling Derby County at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Friday.

QPR endured a woeful start to the 2024-25 campaign, managing just one victory in their opening 16 league fixtures, alongside seven defeats and eight stalemates.

Despite finding themselves rock bottom of the Championship table early on, the club’s hierarchy stood by Marti Cifuentes, a decision that has since paid dividends as results have taken a turn for the better.

Meanwhile, Derby County have been in freefall, recording just two victories in their last 17 outings across all competitions, with a dismal run of 12 defeats and three draws dragging them dangerously close to the relegation zone.

How to watch Queens Park Rangers vs Derby online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Derby County will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Queens Park Rangers vs Derby kick-off time

The match will be played at Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Friday, February 14, 2025, with kick-off at 8:00 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Queens Park Rangers team news

The club parted ways with former boss Paul Warne, who had been at the helm since September 2022, after enduring eight straight losses. Interim manager Matthew Hamshaw has since steadied the ship, picking up two points from his first two matches.

QPR will be without Jake Clarke-Salter (hip), Karamoko Dembele (undisclosed), Lucas Andersen (calf), and Zan Celar (hamstring), all of whom remain sidelined with injuries.

Derby team news

There is also uncertainty surrounding Paul Smyth, who was forced off in the 71st minute of their 1-0 defeat to Coventry City due to a knock. If he is unavailable, Yang Min-Hyeok could be in line for his first starting berth for the club.

As for the visitors, Corey Blackett-Taylor (hamstring), Curtis Nelson (knee), and Dajaune Brown (hamstring) are all ruled out due to fitness concerns.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

