How to watch today's QPR vs Coventry City Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Coventry, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Struggling at the bottom of the table, Queens Park Rangers will be eager to surpass Coventry City, currently in 21st place, when they face off at Loftus Road in the Championship on Tuesday.

Sitting in 24th, QPR have accumulated seven points from their first ten games but are just one point shy of safety. A victory on Tuesday would propel them ahead of Coventry, who have managed eight points after ten matches and occupy a spot just above the relegation zone.

How to watch Queens Park Rangers vs Coventry online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Championship match between QPR and Coventry City is available to stream online live through Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Queens Park Rangers vs Coventry kick-off time

Date: Tuesday, October 22 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm BST Venue: Loftus Road

The Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Coventry City will be played at the Loftus Road in London, England.

It will kick off at 8:00 pm BST on Tuesday, October 22, in the United Kingdom (UK).

Team news & squads

Queens Park Rangers team news

The hosts will be missing midfielder Jack Colback and centre-back Liam Morrison until late October.

Queens Park Rangers are unlikely to take any chances with defender Jake Clarke-Salter, as manager Cifuentes has stated that he was rested against Portsmouth to prevent any injury setbacks.

In goal, expect Paul Nardi to be protected by a back three consisting of Jimmy Dunne, Steve Cook, and Morgan Fox. In midfield, Sam Field and Nicolas Madsen are poised to form a double pivot.

Winger Karamoko Dembele, who exited the previous match due to injury, may be replaced in the starting XI by Lucas Andersen.

Queens Park Rangers possible XI: Nardi; Dunne, Cook, Fox; Ashby, Madsen, Field, Paal; Chair, Frey, Andersen

Position Players Goalkeepers: Nardi, Walsh, Shepperd, Salamon Defenders: Ashby, Cook, Clarke-Salter, Paal, Dunne, Morrison, Fox Midfielders: Chair, Saito, Madsen, Andersen, Colback, Dixon-Bonner, Varane, Field, Santos, Bennie, Heverton Forwards: Dembélé, Frey, Celar, Smyth, Lloyd

Coventry team news

Coventry City will be without defender Jake Bidwell until late November, and Raphael Borges Rodrigues is sidelined due to a leg injury.

Additionally, they will face the absence of goalkeeper Ben Wilson, who is out for several weeks, along with midfielder Jamie Allen.

Manager Mark Robins is expected to name Oliver Dovin in goal, backed by a defensive trio of Bobby Thomas, Joel Latibeaudiere, and Luis Binks.

In midfield, look for Josh Eccles, Ben Sheaf, and Jack Rudoni to line up behind a striking duo of Ellis Simms and Norman Bassette.

Coventry City possible starting lineup: Dovin; Van Ewijk, Thomas, Latibeaudiere, Binks, Dasilva; Eccles, Sheaf, Rudoni; Simms, Bassette

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dovin, Collins, Wilson, Tyler Defenders: Ewijk, Latibeaudiere, Binks, Dasilva, Thomas, Kitching, Broad Midfielders: Sakamoto, Sheaf, Rudoni, Torp, Mason-Clark, Eccles, Bidwell, Rodrigues, Allen, Andrews Forwards: Wright, Simms, Thomas-Asante, Bassette, Tavares

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 04/05/24 Coventry 1-2 QPR EFL Championship 30/09/23 QPR 1-3 Coventry EFL Championship 15/04/23 QPR 0-3 Coventry EFL Championship 12/11/22 Coventry 2-0 QPR EFL Championship 22/01/22 Coventry 1-2 QPR EFL Championship

