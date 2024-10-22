+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Championship
Loftus Road
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch today's QPR vs Coventry City Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Queens Park Rangers vs CoventryQueens Park RangersCoventryChampionship

How to watch the Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Coventry, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Struggling at the bottom of the table, Queens Park Rangers will be eager to surpass Coventry City, currently in 21st place, when they face off at Loftus Road in the Championship on Tuesday.

Sitting in 24th, QPR have accumulated seven points from their first ten games but are just one point shy of safety. A victory on Tuesday would propel them ahead of Coventry, who have managed eight points after ten matches and occupy a spot just above the relegation zone.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Queens Park Rangers vs Coventry online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Championship match between QPR and Coventry City is available to stream online live through Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Queens Park Rangers vs Coventry kick-off time

Date:Tuesday, October 22
Kick-off time:8:00 pm BST
Venue:Loftus Road

The Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Coventry City will be played at the Loftus Road in London, England.

It will kick off at 8:00 pm BST on Tuesday, October 22, in the United Kingdom (UK).

Team news & squads

Queens Park Rangers team news

The hosts will be missing midfielder Jack Colback and centre-back Liam Morrison until late October.

Queens Park Rangers are unlikely to take any chances with defender Jake Clarke-Salter, as manager Cifuentes has stated that he was rested against Portsmouth to prevent any injury setbacks.

In goal, expect Paul Nardi to be protected by a back three consisting of Jimmy Dunne, Steve Cook, and Morgan Fox. In midfield, Sam Field and Nicolas Madsen are poised to form a double pivot.

Winger Karamoko Dembele, who exited the previous match due to injury, may be replaced in the starting XI by Lucas Andersen.

Queens Park Rangers possible XI: Nardi; Dunne, Cook, Fox; Ashby, Madsen, Field, Paal; Chair, Frey, Andersen

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Nardi, Walsh, Shepperd, Salamon
Defenders:Ashby, Cook, Clarke-Salter, Paal, Dunne, Morrison, Fox
Midfielders:Chair, Saito, Madsen, Andersen, Colback, Dixon-Bonner, Varane, Field, Santos, Bennie, Heverton
Forwards:Dembélé, Frey, Celar, Smyth, Lloyd

Coventry team news

Coventry City will be without defender Jake Bidwell until late November, and Raphael Borges Rodrigues is sidelined due to a leg injury.

Additionally, they will face the absence of goalkeeper Ben Wilson, who is out for several weeks, along with midfielder Jamie Allen.

Manager Mark Robins is expected to name Oliver Dovin in goal, backed by a defensive trio of Bobby Thomas, Joel Latibeaudiere, and Luis Binks.

In midfield, look for Josh Eccles, Ben Sheaf, and Jack Rudoni to line up behind a striking duo of Ellis Simms and Norman Bassette.

Coventry City possible starting lineup: Dovin; Van Ewijk, Thomas, Latibeaudiere, Binks, Dasilva; Eccles, Sheaf, Rudoni; Simms, Bassette

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Dovin, Collins, Wilson, Tyler
Defenders:Ewijk, Latibeaudiere, Binks, Dasilva, Thomas, Kitching, Broad
Midfielders:Sakamoto, Sheaf, Rudoni, Torp, Mason-Clark, Eccles, Bidwell, Rodrigues, Allen, Andrews
Forwards:Wright, Simms, Thomas-Asante, Bassette, Tavares

Head-to-Head Record

DateGameCompetition
04/05/24Coventry 1-2 QPREFL Championship
30/09/23QPR 1-3 CoventryEFL Championship
15/04/23QPR 0-3 CoventryEFL Championship
12/11/22Coventry 2-0 QPREFL Championship
22/01/22Coventry 1-2 QPREFL Championship

Useful links

