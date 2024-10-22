How to watch today's PSG vs PSV Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and PSV Eindhoven, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Paris Saint-Germain will welcome PSV Eindhoven in their Champions League clash on Tuesday, eager to rebound after their recent defeat to Arsenal.

The French champions were comfortably beaten 2-0 by Mikel Arteta's side at the Emirates. Their European campaign had already gotten off to a shaky start with a narrow 1-0 victory over Girona in their opening match.

However, the Parisians have been formidable at home, winning all five of their matches at the Parc des Princes across all competitions, including a 4-2 triumph over Strasbourg last weekend. In that fixture, Senny Mayulu, Marco Asensio, Bradley Barcola, and Lee Kang-In all found the back of the net.

On the other hand, PSV Eindhoven have been in stellar form domestically, winning all nine of their Eredivisie matches while racking up 29 goals. However, their European campaign has been less impressive, with just one point from their opening two group-stage games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs PSV Eindhoven online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and PSV Eindhoven will be available to watch and stream online live through TNT Sports.

Paris Saint-Germain vs PSV Eindhoven kick-off time

Date: Tuesday, October 22, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm BST Venue: Parc des Princes

The UEFA Champions League match between PSG and PSV Eindhoven will be played at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France.

It will kick off at 8:00 pm BST on Tuesday, October 22, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Paris Saint-Germain team news

After an impressive international break with France—where he netted both goals in a 2-1 UEFA Nations League win over Belgium—Randal Kolo Muani was absent from PSG's lineup against Strasbourg due to a sprained ankle.

While the injury isn't serious, his availability for Tuesday’s clash remains uncertain. Meanwhile, Goncalo Ramos (ankle), Lucas Hernandez (knee), and Presnel Kimpembe (Achilles) are confirmed absentees, though Kimpembe has returned to full training.

Defensive stalwarts Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes, and Achraf Hakimi were all rested over the weekend following their international duties, but the trio is expected to return to a near full-strength PSG lineup. One of the players likely to make way is 18-year-old Senny Mayulu, despite scoring the opener in Saturday's match.

Paris Saint-Germain possible XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Neves; Dembele, Asensio, Barcola

Position Players Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Safonov, Tenas Defenders: Hakimi, Marquinhos, Marquinhos, Mendes, Skriniar, Beraldo, Zague, Pacho Midfielders: Ruiz, Vitinha, Lee, Mayulu, Zaire-Emery, Neves Forwards: Dembele, Kolo Muani, Barcola, Mbaye

PSV Eindhoven team news

PSV's chances of pulling off an upset at the Parc des Princes were dealt a major blow over the weekend when their key playmaker Jerdy Schouten sustained a knee injury, which could see him sidelined for months. The Eredivisie champions are already missing Joey Veerman due to a groin issue, while Sergino Dest (knee) and Hirving Lozano (muscle) are doubtful as well.

With Schouten and Veerman both out, PSV find themselves lacking midfield enforcers. Malik Tillman, known for his attacking play, may step in for Schouten, though manager Petr Bosz could opt for a more traditional central midfielder like 18-year-old Tygo Land.

PSV Eindhoven possible XI: Benitez; Karsdorp, Flamingo, Boscagli, Junior; Til, Saibari, Tillman; Bakayoko, De Jong, Lang

Position Players Goalkeepers: Benítez, Drommel, Schiks Defenders: Dest, Nagalo, Karsdorp, Júnior, Boscagli, Flamingo, Obispo, Dams, Oppegård, Hendriks Midfielders: Perišić, Saibari, Veerman, Tillman, Til, Schouten, Driouech, Babadi, Ledezma, Land Forwards: Lozano, de Jong, Bakayoko, Lang, Pepi

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first-ever meeting between these two sides in all competitions.

