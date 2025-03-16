How to watch today's PSG vs Marseille Ligue 1 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille are set to renew hostilities in a high-stakes Ligue 1 showdown at the Parc des Princes on Sunday.

The reigning champions remain firmly in command at the top of the table, amassing 62 points from 20 wins and five draws. Meanwhile, OM sit in second place with 49 points, hoping to pull off an upset against their fierce rivals.

PSG head into this fixture as the overwhelming favorite, having dominated their recent encounters with Marseille, including a commanding 4-0 victory in their last meeting at home. While the title race appears all but settled, this clash carries immense significance beyond the standings, with both sides eager to assert their dominance. Luis Enrique's men are also aiming to preserve their unbeaten league record this season.

How to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Marseille online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Marseille kick-off time

Ligue 1 - Ligue 1 Parc des Princes

The match will be played at the Parc des Princes on Sunday, March 15, 2025, with kick-off at 7:45 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Paris Saint-Germain team news

Squad selection remains a talking point for PSG, as Luis Enrique is known for his tactical unpredictability. After a grueling midweek battle with Liverpool that stretched to penalties, he is expected to rotate his squad to keep key players fresh. Marquinhos remains doubtful after picking up a knock in that match.

Marseille team news

On the other side, Marseille boss Roberto De Zerbi faces a mounting injury crisis. He will be without Amine Harit (calf), Faris Moumbagna (knee), Michael Murillo (hamstring), Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (calf), and Ruben Blanco (knee) for Sunday’s trip to the capital.

