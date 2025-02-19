How to watch today's PSG vs Brest Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Brest, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Paris Saint-Germain welcome Brest to the Parc des Princes on Wednesday for the second leg of their Champions League knockout playoff—a fixture that looks little more than a formality given the Parisians’ dominance.

Under the stewardship of ex-Barcelona boss Luis Enrique, PSG endured a turbulent campaign last season and have had their fair share of struggles in this year’s Champions League. However, the Ligue 1 giants appear to have found their rhythm in recent months.

After securing a first-leg victory over Brest, PSG followed it up with a hard-fought 1-0 win against Toulouse over the weekend, courtesy of a strike from Fabián Ruiz. That result extended their unbeaten streak to an impressive 18 matches across all competitions, reinforcing their dominance at the top of the Ligue 1 table.

Managed by former Sunderland midfielder Éric Roy, Brest have defied all odds—both sporting and financial—to secure their place in the Champions League this season. Their run to this stage has been one of the stories of the European campaign.

However, the visitors arrive in Paris off the back of a 2-2 home draw against a struggling Auxerre—a result that halted their recent resurgence after last weekend’s domestic defeat.

The match will be played at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday, February 19, with kick-off at 8 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Paris Saint-Germain team news

PSG opted to rest six key players at the weekend, even though this tie appears all but wrapped up. One of those was Ousmane Dembele, who has undoubtedly been Europe's standout player in 2025.

With 18 goals in his last 12 appearances—including 15 since the turn of the year—the explosive winger has already matched his career-best goal tally in a calendar year, and it's only mid-February. Expect him to return to the starting XI alongside Gianluigi Donnarumma, Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes, Vitinha, and João Neves, while Warren Zaïre-Emery remains unavailable due to an ankle issue.

Brest team news

As for Brest, they are still just one point behind Strasbourg in the race for seventh place, with a crucial league clash against them on the horizon. Given the daunting task ahead, Roy may opt to shuffle his squad.

The visitors will be without defensive pair Jordan Amavi (hamstring) and Bradley Locko (Achilles), while midfielders Jonas Martin (muscle) and Romain Del Castillo (knee) also remain sidelined. Their injury list grew over the weekend as Ibrahim Salah was forced off within the opening 20 minutes.

