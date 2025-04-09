How to watch today's PSG vs Aston Villa Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa are set to square off in a high-stakes Champions League quarter-final first leg under the lights at Parc des Princes on Wednesday night, with both sides looking to gain the upper hand ahead of next week's return fixture.

Fresh off sealing another Ligue 1 crown over the weekend, PSG now turn their attention to European duties. The French champions have been formidable at home this season, dropping just two of their 21 matches in all competitions. However, it's worth noting that both of those defeats came in Champions League action—a vulnerability Aston Villa will be eager to exploit.

Unai Emery's men arrive in red-hot form, riding a seven-match winning streak that includes Saturday's 2-1 triumph over top-four contenders Nottingham Forest. Villa have also reeled off four consecutive away victories, although they'll be looking to avoid a repeat of their last visit to French soil—a narrow 1-0 defeat at Monaco in January.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Aston Villa kick-off time

Champions League - Final Stage Parc des Princes

The UEFA Champions League match between PSG and Aston Villa will be played at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Wednesday, April 9, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Paris Saint-Germain team news

Defensively, PSG have a key headache to address with Marquinhos suspended for the opening leg. Fellow Brazilian Beraldo is tipped to partner Willian Pacho at the heart of the back line, though Lucas Hernandez could also come into the equation.

Lee Kang-In remains the only other absentee for Luis Enrique's side, but the midfielder was not expected to start regardless. Desire Doue could be drafted in should the manager look to freshen up the attack or midfield.

Aston Villa team news

As for Aston Villa, they make the trip to Paris nearly at full strength. January recruit Andres Garcia won’t feature in the knockout rounds after being left off the squad list. Amadou Onana and Ross Barkley are both sidelined with injuries, while Donyell Malen and promising youngster Jamaldeen Jimoh-Aloba have also been excluded from the Champions League roster.

Only Leon Bailey and Ross Barkley are fitness doubts for Emery, who is set to return to familiar territory with a settled squad. Ollie Watkins will likely spearhead the attack, while Marco Asensio, facing his parent club, may have to settle for a role off the bench.

