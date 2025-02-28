How to watch today's Preston vs Burnley FA Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FA Cup match between Preston and Burnley, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Preston will host Burnley in the fifth round of the FA Cup at the Deepdale Stadium on Saturday.

Burnley are on a good run this season and will be confident of picking up another win this weekend. They are unbeaten in their last 23 fixtures and Preston, who are winless in their last three games, will find it difficult to end that run.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Preston vs Burnley online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on BBC platforms in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Preston vs Burnley kick-off time

The match will be played at the Deepdale Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 12.15 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Preston team news

Preston will be without several key players for their upcoming match against Burnley. Midfielder Duane Holmes is sidelined with a fractured fibula sustained during the recent victory over Norwich City.

Defenders Jordan Storey and Jack Whatmough are also unavailable; midfielder Mads Frøkjær-Jensen is a doubt after picking up a knock in the match against Millwall, which caused him to miss the recent game at Coventry City.

Burnley team news

Burnley, on the other hand, are approaching a fully fit squad but still have some concerns. Defender Bashir Humphreys missed the recent 4-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday due to a quadriceps injury, and his availability remains uncertain.

While Enock Agyei, Luca Koleosho, and Nathan Redmond have returned to fitness, they were not included in the matchday squad for the Sheffield Wednesday game, leaving their participation against Preston in question.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links