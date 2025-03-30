How to watch today's Preston vs Aston Villa FA Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FA Cup match between Preston and Aston Villa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Unai Emery's Aston Villa will travel to Deepdale for their FA Cup quarter-final tie against Preston on Sunday.

The Lions defeated Cardiff City 2-0 in the fifth round, while Paul Heckingbottom's men will face the Premier League outfit courtesy of a 3-0 win over fellow Championship side Burnley.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Preston vs Aston Villa online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the FA Cup match between Preston and Aston Villa will be available to watch and stream online live through BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Website.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Preston vs Aston Villa kick-off time

The FA Cup match between Preston and Aston Villa will be played at the Deepdale Stadium in Preston, England.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm GMT on Sunday, March 30, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Preston team news

Sam Greenwood and Ryan Ledson will be suspended on account of their red and second yellow in the FA Cup this season, respectively, against Burnley. Ryan Porteous is cup-tied and Kaine Kesler-Hayden is ineligible to face his parent club.

Besides, Ali McCann, Brad Potts, and Jack Whatmough remain sidelined by injuries, with Whatmough ruled out for the rest of the season.

However, in the better news, Milutin Osmajic is available after battling his own injury concern despite alleged charges of racist abuse towards Burnley's Hannibal Mejbri.

Aston Villa team news

Ollie Watkins is expected to be back in action following his England squad omission, but Ross Barkley will miss out due to a knee injury.

Chelsea-owned Axel Disasi is cup-tied, while Pau Torres is a fitness doubt following a metatarsal fracture. So Ezri Konsa and Tyrone Mings are in line to be partnered at centre-back.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links