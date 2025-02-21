How to watch today's Portugal Women vs England Women Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Women's UEFA Nations League A match between Portugal and England, as well as kick-off time and team news.

England kick off their Nations League journey on Friday with a trip to Portimão, where they will lock horns with Portugal in their first competitive fixture since July 2024.

While the primary focus for the Lionesses in 2025 will be defending their European crown, their Nations League campaign takes center stage for now, beginning with a tricky away test against Portugal.

A highly anticipated clash with Spain at Wembley looms next week—a rematch of the World Cup final—but Sarina Wiegman's squad will be optimistic about starting on the right foot, despite missing several key names.

How to watch Portugal Women vs England Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Nations League match between Portugal Women and England Women will be available to watch and stream online live through ITV and STV platforms.

Portugal vs England kick-off time

The Women's Nations League match between Portugal and England will be played at the Estádio Municipal de Portimão in Portimão, Portugal.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm GMT on Friday, February 21, 2025, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Portugal team news

Portugal may have suffered relegation in the last Nations League, but they bounced back swiftly, earning promotion through their Euro 2025 qualifying campaign. The momentum is firmly with them, as they are currently riding a 12-game unbeaten streak, emerging victorious in ten of those encounters.

Their most recent outing saw them claim a hard-fought 2-1 triumph on the road against the Czech Republic in European qualifying.

On home soil, Portugal have proven to be a tough nut to crack, avoiding defeat in their last seven matches. Their most recent fixture ended in a 1-1 stalemate with the Czechs, a result that ultimately secured their place at Euro 2025. However, their victories have largely come against lower-ranked opposition.

England team news

England were already without Georgia Stanway, Lauren Hemp, and Alex Greenwood before injuries forced both Lotte Wubben-Moy and Beth Mead out of the squad. That led to a late call-up for Chloe Kelly, who had initially been left out due to limited minutes on the pitch.

The forward, who famously netted England's winner in the Euro 2022 final, made a deadline-day switch to Arsenal on loan from Manchester City in search of regular football. Having made just one start in the WSL this season for City, she made her long-awaited return for the Gunners over the weekend—seven years after her last appearance for the club.

However, it's her Arsenal teammate Alessia Russo who stands out in the goalscorer markets for this showdown against a Portuguese side that endured a torrid time in the last Nations League, losing five of their six matches in 2023.

The in-form forward has found the net in seven of her last eight appearances for the north London club, including a strike in Sunday’s emphatic 5-0 rout of Tottenham. She has also been prolific on the European stage, notching four goals across six Champions League group-stage outings.

