How to watch today's Portugal Women vs Belgium Women Euro 2025 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Women's EURO match between Portugal and Belgium, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Portugal and Belgium lock horns on Friday night in their final Group B clash at the UEFA Women's European Championship, with the two sides arriving in contrasting moods.

Belgium are already out of the reckoning after back-to-back defeats dashed any hopes of progression. Meanwhile, Portugal are still clinging to a glimmer of hope, having picked up a single point from their opening two games—courtesy of a dramatic late equaliser in a 1-1 draw against Italy last time out.

That result keeps Portugal’s faint knockout hopes alive. If they manage to beat Belgium and Italy fall to a strong Spain side in their final group outing, it could all come down to goal difference.

Portugal vs Belgium kick-off time

the Women's Euro match between Portugal and Belgium will be available to watch and stream online live through BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Website.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Portugal vs Belgium kick-off time

The Women's Euro match between Portugal and Belgium will be played at the Stade Tourbillon in Sion, Switzerland

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Friday, July 11, 2025, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Portugal team news

Portugal will be without veteran Ana Borges, who received her marching orders late on against Italy and will now serve a one-match suspension. Catarina Amado is the favourite to slot in at fullback, while there may also be starting roles for Andreia Jacinto and Jessica Silva. The return of Kika Nazareth, who played 84 minutes after recovering from an ankle knock, will be a big boost in midfield.

Belgium team news

For Belgium, pride is now the only thing on the line. Manager Elisabet Gunnarsdottir could shake things up to try and end the tournament on a high. Davina Philtjens may be recalled to the back five, with Marie Detruyer and Kassandra Missipo also pushing for places in midfield.

Up top, the experienced Tessa Wullaert remains a key figure, and she'll be eager to add to her remarkable 93-goal international haul.

