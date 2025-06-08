How to watch today's Portugal vs Spain 2025 Nations League final: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League A match between Portugal and Spain, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Cristiano Ronaldo is chasing more silverware as Portugal square off with reigning champions Spain in the 2024–25 UEFA Nations League Final at the Allianz Arena this Sunday.

Roberto Martinez's men are eyeing their first major triumph since their unforgettable Euro 2016 run. And if the road to the final is anything to go by, it's been classic Selecao, resilient, efficient, and ready for the big stage. Portugal topped a tricky group featuring Croatia, Scotland, and Poland, then saw off Denmark and Germany in the knockout rounds to book a shot at glory.

Their semi-final win over Germany was a statement. Cristiano Ronaldo, written off by many, silenced the critics once more, netting the decisive strike in a thrilling 2-1 win. Germany took the lead early in the second half through Florian Wirtz, but Francisco Conceicao responded with a dazzling solo effort before the captain clinched it, eliminating the hosts and steering Portugal into the final.

Spain, meanwhile, are on a roll and playing like a team that believes they're the best in Europe, and the numbers back it up. After back-to-back Round of 16 exits at the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, La Roja have bounced back in style, lifting the 2022–23 Nations League crown and the 2024 European Championship to re-establish their continental dominance.

Luis de la Fuente's side cruised through a group with Denmark, Serbia, and Switzerland, edged out the Netherlands on penalties in the quarter-finals, and then ran riot against France in the semis. A 5-4 scoreline only told half the story, Spain were 5-1 up with 20 minutes to go, thanks to goals from Nico Williams Jr, Mikel Merino, Pedri, and a brace from wonderkid Lamine Yamal, who also converted from the spot.

Spain may have wobbled late, but they held on to reach their second consecutive Nations League final. Now, they’ll look to defend their crown against a Portugal side hungry for a return to the winner's circle, and led by a man who lives for nights like these.

Portugal vs Spain kick-off time

UEFA Nations League A - Championship Playoff Allianz Arena

The UEFA Nations League match between Portugal and Spain will be played at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Sunday, June 8, 2025, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Portugal team news

With just a short turnaround between the semi-finals and Sunday's title decider, Roberto Martinez isn't expected to tinker much with his Portugal lineup. One of his few surprises in the previous round was deploying Joao Neves, normally a midfielder at PSG, at right-back, and the youngster may well keep that role after a steady display. Vitinha, meanwhile, is knocking on the door for a midfield start, potentially ahead of Ruben Neves.

At 40, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to defy the concept of ageing. The Al Nassr forward, whose contract in Saudi Arabia is winding down, will be eager to make a statement, whether to impress his current club or entice new suitors. He’s already bagged seven goals in this Nations League campaign, topping the League A scoring charts. Another brace in Munich would see him level with Viktor Gyokeres for the overall lead across all divisions.

Spain team news

As for Spain, their starting XI against France looked razor-sharp, and Luis de la Fuente has little reason to switch things up. Fabian Ruiz may push for a spot in the engine room, but the trio of Pedri, Mikel Merino, and Martín Zubimendi seem locked in after a commanding display.

And then there's Nico Williams Jr, a constant menace on the wing. The Athletic Bilbao livewire put on a show in the semis, breaking the deadlock and teeing up Pedri for a crucial goal. When Nico suits up for La Roja, defenders know they're in for a long night.

