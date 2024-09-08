How to watch today's Portugal vs Scotland Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League A match between Portugal and Scotland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After starting their UEFA Nations League campaign with a win, Portugal will aim for back-to-back wins on Sunday night as they host Scotland at Estadio da Luz.

A milestone strike from Cristiano Ronaldo ensured the Selecao secured all three points in their League A Group 1 opener, while Scotland suffered another heartbreaking last-minute loss.

An early goal from ex-teammate Diogo Dalot set the scene for Ronaldo to notch his 900th career goal on Thursday, as Selecao claimed a 2-1 victory in their Nations League opener against the Vatreni.

Dalot found the net after a clever pass from Manchester United teammate Bruno Fernandes before Ronaldo extended the lead for the hosts in Lisbon. Although Dalot later scored an own goal, reducing their lead, Portugal maintained control of the match.

Apart from a pair of scoreless draws, Scotland has fallen short in all their past encounters with Portugal, making history a tough opponent for them at Estadio da Luz.

Since their last clash in 2018, significant changes have unfolded. Under Steve Clarke, the Scots have rekindled their former glory, reaching back-to-back European Championship finals and climbing to the top tier of the Nations League.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Portugal vs Scotland online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Nations League A match between Portugal vs Scotland will be available to watch and stream online live through ITV4 and ITVX.

Globally, fans can catch the live action on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Portugal vs Scotland kick-off time

Date: Sunday, September 8, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm BST Venue: Estadio da Luz

The match will be played at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal, on Sunday, September 8, with kick-off at 7:45 pm BST for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Portugal team news

Portugal's tactics and lineup often keep opponents guessing, as demonstrated by coach Roberto Martinez's shift from a back four to a back three during Thursday’s match against Croatia. This flexibility means he might employ either formation against Scotland.

Pedro Goncalves and Francisco Trincao have rejoined the squad this month and will vie with Rafael Leao and Pedro Neto for spots alongside captain Ronaldo, who is poised to lead the attack.

With Nelson Semedo and Joao Neves coming on at halftime last game, there's a possibility either or both could be elevated to the starting lineup if Martinez opts to make use of his deep roster.

Portugal possible XI: Costa; Dalot, Dias, A. Silva, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha; B. Silva, Fernandes, Leao; Ronaldo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Costa, Sá, Silva Defenders: Dias, Dalot, Mendes, Silva, Inácio, Santos Midfielders: Fernandes, Silva, Vitinha, Neves, Palhinha, Semedo, Veiga, Quenda Forwards: Ronaldo, Félix, Leão, Jota, Neto, Trincão, Gonçalves

Scotland team news

With Celtic captain Callum McGregor retired from international duty, Scotland manager Steve Clarke has made some changes, giving senior debuts to Ryan Gauld and Ben Doak recently. Despite these adjustments, Scotland is expected to field a largely familiar lineup in Lisbon.

Missing alongside Kieran Tierney is Torino striker Che Adams, who is out with an injury. As a result, either Lawrence Shankland or Lyndon Dykes is likely to take up the central attacking role on Sunday.

The visitors' main attacking threat may come from midfield, as Scott McTominay added to his tally of international goals with a goal against Poland earlier this week.

Scotland possible XI: Gunn; Ralston, Hanley, McKenna, Robertson; McClean, Gilmour; McGinn, McTominay, Christie; Dykes

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gunn, Clark, McCrorie Defenders: Robertson, McKenna, Porteous, Taylor, Ralston, Hanley, Souttar, Johnston Midfielders: McTominay, Gilmour, McGinn, Christie, Forrest, McLean Forwards: Adams, Shankland, Gauld, Morgan, Dykes, Conway

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 14/10/2018 Scotland 1-3 Portugal International Friendly

Useful links