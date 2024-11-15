How to watch today's Portugal vs Poland Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League A match between Portugal and Poland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Portugal will host Poland in Porto on Friday for the fifth matchday of the UEFA Nations League.

Despite Portugal's unbeaten run in this season's tournament ending last month, they remain in a strong position at the top of Group A1. The hosts missed several chances in the 0-0 stalemate with Scotland at Hampden Park on matchday four.

However, their lead in the group was preserved as Croatia squandered a two-goal lead against Poland, allowing Portugal to keep a three-point cushion.

Michal Probierz’s Poland has struggled to keep a clean sheet in their last nine outings, though they have shown signs of renewed competitiveness under his guidance.

After a dismal Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, where they finished behind Albania and Czechia and managed only a single point in two matches with Moldova, Poland narrowly progressed on penalties against Wales following Probierz's appointment.

How to watch Portugal vs Poland online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Nations League match between Portugal and Poland will be available to watch and stream online live through Viaplay Youtube.

Portugal vs Poland kick-off time

Date: Friday, November 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm GMT Venue: Estadio do Dragao

The UEFA Nations League A game between Portugal and Poland will be played at Estadio do Dragao in Porto, Portugal.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm GMT on Friday, November 15, 2024, in the United Kingdom (UK).

Team news & squads

Portugal team news

Portugal are facing a centre-back dilemma heading into this international break, with Ruben Dias and Goncalo Inacio both sidelined due to injury.

Antonio Silva, despite limited game time at Benfica, emerges as the most experienced option in central defence and is expected to start, as it would be a bold decision for head coach Roberto Martinez to pair uncapped Tiago Djalo and Tomas Araujo together at the back.

In attack, Portugal will be without Diogo Jota and Goncalo Ramos, while key midfielders Ruben Neves, Matheus Nunes, and Pedro Goncalves are also unavailable for selection.

Portugal possible XI: Diogo Costa; Dalot, Antonio Silva, Araujo, Nuno Mendes; Bruno Fernandes, Joao Neves, Bernardo; Neto, Ronaldo, Leao.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Costa, Velho, Silva Defenders: Dias, Silva, Dalot, Veiga, Mendes, Cancelo, Semedo Midfielders: Palhinha, Fernandes, Silva, Neves, Otávio, J. Neves, Vitinha Forwards: Ronaldo, Trincão, Félix, Conceição, Leão, Jota

Poland team news

On the other hand, Poland are significantly weakened by the late withdrawal of their star forward Robert Lewandowski, who has pulled out due to a lower back injury. With Arkadiusz Milik still out of the picture, Karol Swiderski and Krzysztof Piatek are likely to compete for the starting striker role, unless head coach Probierz opts for a two-striker formation.

Midfielders Jakub Piotrowski and Kacper Kozlowski are also missing for Poland, while Pawel Dawidowicz of Verona remains unavailable after being forced off with an injury in last month’s match against Croatia.

Poland possible XI: Bulka; Frankowski, Piatkowski, Bednarek, Kiwior, Zalewski; S Szymanski, Moder, Zielinski; Swiderski, Piatek.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Skorupski, Bułka, Mrozek Defenders: Piątkowski, Bednarek, Kiwior, Puchacz, Bereszyński, Frankowski, Zalewski Midfielders: Oyedele, Urbański, Moder, Zieliński, Kamiński, Kapustka, Ameyaw, Frankowski, Szymański, Zalewski Forwards: Świderski, Piątek

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition October 13, 2024 Poland 1-3 Portugal UEFA Nations League November 21, 2018 Portugal 1-1 Poland EURO October 12, 2018 Poland 2-3 Portugal EURO July 1, 2016 Poland 1 (3)-1 (5) Portugal International Friendly Games March 1, 2012 Poland 0-0 Portugal International Friendly Games

