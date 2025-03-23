How to watch today's Portugal vs Denmark Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League match between Portugal and Denmark, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Portugal will take on Denmark in the second leg of the Nations League quarter-final at the Jose Alvalade Stadium on Sunday.

Portugal suffered a defeat in the first leg, with Rasmus Højlund scoring the only goal of the game for Denmark. Denmark were on a winless run prior to that fixture but fortunes have turned around for them, and now they have their task cut out for the second leg - holding on to their precious lead.

How to watch Portugal vs Denmark online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Viaplay in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Portugal vs Denmark kick-off time

UEFA Nations League A - Championship Playoff Estadio Jose Alvalade

The match will be played at the Jose Alvalade Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 7.45 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Portugal team news

Head coach Roberto Martinez is unlikely to make major changes, meaning Portugal could field the same starting XI from the first leg. Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to lead the line once again, maintaining his role through the middle.

Denmark team news

Rasmus Højlund’s impact off the bench in the previous match has strengthened his case for a starting role, and the Manchester United striker is likely to replace Mika Biereth up front.

His club teammate Patrick Dorgu was a late substitute last time out and is set to remain on the bench, as head coach Riemer aims to keep his defensive setup unchanged.

Christian Eriksen is expected to continue in the number 10 role.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

