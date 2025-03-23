+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
UEFA Nations League A
Estadio Jose Alvalade
How to watch today's Portugal vs Denmark Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

UEFA Nations League APortugal vs DenmarkPortugalDenmark

How to watch the UEFA Nations League match between Portugal and Denmark, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Portugal will take on Denmark in the second leg of the Nations League quarter-final at the Jose Alvalade Stadium on Sunday.

Portugal suffered a defeat in the first leg, with Rasmus Højlund scoring the only goal of the game for Denmark. Denmark were on a winless run prior to that fixture but fortunes have turned around for them, and now they have their task cut out for the second leg - holding on to their precious lead.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Portugal vs Denmark online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Viaplay in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Portugal vs Denmark kick-off time

UEFA Nations League A - Championship Playoff
Estadio Jose Alvalade

The match will be played at the Jose Alvalade Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 7.45 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Portugal vs Denmark Probable lineups

PortugalHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestDEN
1
D. Costa
19
N. Mendes
3
R. Dias
5
D. Dalot
4
A. Silva
8
B. Fernandes
17
R. Leao
15
J. Neves
23
Vitinha
9
P. Neto
7
C. Ronaldo
1
K. Schmeichel
13
Rasmus Nissen
3
J. Vestergaard
5
J. Maehle
2
J. Andersen
15
C. Noergaard
8
G. Isaksen
21
M. Hjulmand
18
J. Lindstroem
10
C. Eriksen
9
R. Hoejlund

4-2-3-1

DENAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • R. Martinez

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • B. Riemer

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Portugal team news

Head coach Roberto Martinez is unlikely to make major changes, meaning Portugal could field the same starting XI from the first leg. Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to lead the line once again, maintaining his role through the middle.

Denmark team news

Rasmus Højlund’s impact off the bench in the previous match has strengthened his case for a starting role, and the Manchester United striker is likely to replace Mika Biereth up front.

His club teammate Patrick Dorgu was a late substitute last time out and is set to remain on the bench, as head coach Riemer aims to keep his defensive setup unchanged.

Christian Eriksen is expected to continue in the number 10 role.

Form

POR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

DEN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

POR

Last 5 matches

DEN

3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

6

Goals scored

5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

