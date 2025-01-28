How to watch today's Portsmouth vs Millwall Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Portsmouth and Millwall, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Portsmouth will take on Millwall in the Championship at the Fratton Park on Tuesday.

Portsmouth have really struggled to get going this season. They are 21st in the standings with only seven wins from their 28 games so far.

Millwall finally managed to pick up a win after four winless outings when they travelled to Luton for their most recent outings. They will be confident of getting another win here.

How to watch Portsmouth vs Millwall online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Portsmouth vs Millwall kick-off time

Championship - Championship Fratton Park

The match will be played at Fratton Park on Tuesday, with kick-off at 7.45 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Portsmouth team news

Portsmouth will be without defenders Conor Shaughnessy, Ibane Bowat, Regan Poole, and Jacob Farrell for this fixture.

The injury list for Pompey also features Mark O'Mahony, Kusini Yengi, and Paddy Lane.

Millwall team news

On the visitors' side, Danny McNamara and Ryan Leonard are unavailable due to recent knee and calf injuries, respectively.

Meanwhile, Lukas Jensen and Calum Scanlon are in doubt after being forced off during Saturday's victory over Luton.

