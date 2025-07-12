How to watch today's Poland Women vs Denmark Women Euro 2025 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Women's EURO match between Poland and Denmark, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Pride is all that's left on the line when Poland Women and Denmark Women square off in Lucerne on Saturday, with both sides already out of contention following back-to-back defeats in the group stage.

Poland's maiden appearance on the big stage has ended in bitter disappointment, with back-to-back defeats sealing their early exit from the tournament. They were outclassed 2-0 by Germany in their opener and then brushed aside 3-0 by a clinical Sweden outfit on Tuesday.

Denmark, too, find themselves out of the running after narrowly missing out in both of their group fixtures. They were edged 1-0 by Sweden in their opener, and despite taking the lead against Germany, couldn’t hold on, eventually falling to a 2-1 defeat. Like Poland, their campaign now winds down with only pride left to play for.

How to watch Poland vs Denmark online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Women's Euro match between Poland and Denmark will be available to watch and stream online live through ITV4 and ITVX.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Poland vs Denmark kick-off time

The Women's Euro match between Poland and Denmark will be played at the Allmend Stadion in Lucerne, Switzerland.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Saturday, July 12, 2025, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Poland team news

Poland will be sweating over the availability of Paulina Dudek, who sat out the loss to Sweden due to a foot injury. Meanwhile, Ewelina Kamczyk and Natalia Padilla could be rewarded with starting roles after coming off the bench at half-time in Tuesday's match.

Up top, Ewa Pajor remains Poland's main threat. The prolific Barcelona forward will be eager to get back on the scoresheet and remind everyone why she bagged 25 goals in 28 Liga F appearances last season.

Denmark team news

On the Danish side, they'll be without Emma Snerle after she sustained a concussion when struck in the face during the buildup to Germany's second goal. That opens the door for Josefine Hasbo to potentially earn her first start of the tournament, with the Gotham FC midfielder next in line.

Veteran striker Pernille Harder, Denmark's all-time top scorer, will look to finish the campaign on a high. The 32-year-old still has plenty of firepower left and will be keen to add to her 78 international goals.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

POL Last 2 matches DEN 0 Wins 1 Draw 1 Win Denmark 6 - 0 Poland

Poland 0 - 0 Denmark 0 Goals scored 6 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 0/2

Standings

