How to watch today's Poland Women vs Sweden Women Euro 2025 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Women's EURO match between Poland and Sweden, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Poland face Sweden at the Swissporarena in Lucerne on Tuesday in Group C of the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025.

This is a crucial match for both teams: Sweden, ranked sixth in the world, can secure a quarter-final place with a win, while debutants Poland risk elimination if they lose again.

How to watch Poland vs Sweden online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on the BBC platforms in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Poland vs Sweden kick-off time

The match will be played at the Swissporarena in Lucerne on Tuesday, with kick-off at 8 pm BST for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Poland team news

Sweden come into this fixture after a 1-0 victory over Denmark, with Filippa Angeldahl scoring the decisive goal. The Blågult have a remarkable record at the Euros, having never failed to progress from the group stage in their previous 11 appearances. They are unbeaten in 13 matches since July 2024 and have shown strong defensive discipline and tournament experience. Another win would not only seal their place in the knockout rounds but also continue their streak of group-stage success.

Sweden team news

Poland, meanwhile, suffered a 2-0 defeat to Germany in their opening match, with both goals conceded in the second half. That loss ended a strong run of form in 2025, but their inexperience at this level was evident.

Poland had entered the tournament on the back of three consecutive wins, but now face the possibility of consecutive defeats for the first time in a year. As debutants, they are still searching for their first points and goals at a European Championship.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

