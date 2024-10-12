How to watch today's Poland vs Portugal Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League A match between Poland and Portugal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After claiming back-to-back victories in the UEFA Nations League last month, Portugal are setting the standard in League A Group 1, and they are determined to keep that momentum rolling as they travel to face Poland on Saturday.

Having taken maximum points from their opening two Group 1 games, Portugal leaned on their most seasoned player in both matches against Croatia and Scotland.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the winning goal in a 2-1 triumph over Croatia and later made a thrilling appearance against Scotland, which has helped them establish a three-point lead over their hosts ahead of their visit to Warsaw.

How to watch Poland vs Portugal online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Viaplay YouTube in the UK. Globally, fans can catch the live action on GOAL.

Poland vs Portugal kick-off time

Date: Saturday, October 12, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm BST Venue: National Stadium, Warsaw

The UEFA Nations League A 2024 opening game between Poland and Portugal will be played at the National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm BST on Saturday, October 12, 2024, in the United Kingdom (UK).

Team news & squads

Poland team news

Poland's squad has welcomed new additions, including Maxi Oyedele, a midfielder from Legia Warsaw, and Michael Ameyaw, a winger from Rakow Czestochowa. However, the core of the team remains quite familiar.

Jan Bednarek anchors the back three, while Piotr Zielinski, a star from Inter Milan, operates in central midfield. Up front, the all-time leading scorer Robert Lewandowski continues to spearhead the attack.

Once again, Lewandowski will be without his injured strike partner Arkadiusz Milik, meaning either Karol Swiderski or Krzysztof Piatek could step in to provide support for their captain in the forward line.

Poland possible XI: Skorupski; Dawidowicz, Bednarek, Walukiewicz; Frankowski, Szymanski, Zielinski, Urbanski, Zalewski; Swiderski, Lewandowski

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bułka, Skorupski, Drągowski, Mrozek, Trelowski Defenders: Kiwior, Bednarek, Bereszyński, Piątkowski, Walukiewicz, Dawidowicz, Skrzypczak Midfielders: Zieliński, Szymański, Zalewski, Moder, Frankowski, Kamiński, Kozłowski, Urbański, Puchacz, Oyedele, Piotrowski, Slisz, Kapustka, Ameyaw Forwards: Lewandowski, Piątek, Świderski, Buksa, Bogusz

Portugal team news

Portugal manager Roberto Martinez has included some new faces in his 26-man squad for this month's gathering, bringing in Ricardo Velho, the Farense goalkeeper, and Samu Costa, the midfielder from Mallorca.

Francisco Conceicao, the winger from Juventus, earns a recall after impressing with a stunning solo goal against RB Leipzig in the Champions League. He had previously missed the September matches due to injury. However, both Geovany Quenda and Pedro Goncalves from Sporting Lisbon will be absent due to injuries.

Known for his unpredictable approach regarding tactics and player selections, Martinez might choose a 4-3-3 formation on Saturday, positioning Cristiano Ronaldo with Rafael Leao and potentially a variety of other attacking players alongside him.

Portugal possible XI: Costa; Dalot, Dias, A. Silva, Mendes; B. Silva, Vitinha, Fernandes; Neto, Ronaldo, Leao

Position Players Goalkeepers: Costa, Sá, Silva, Velho Defenders: Cancelo, Dias, Dalot, Mendes, Silva, Inácio, Santos, Araújo Midfielders: Fernandes, Silva, Vitinha, Neves, Neves, Palhinha, Otávio, Semedo, Veiga, Costa Forwards: Ronaldo, Félix, Leão, Jota, Neto, Trincão, Gonçalves, Quenda

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 11/21/18 Portugal 1-1 Poland European Championship 10/12/18 Poland 2-3 Portugal European Championship 07/01/16 Poland 1 (3)-1 (5) Portugal European Championship 03/01/12 Poland 0-0 Portugal International Friendly Games 09/09/07 Portugal 2-2 Poland EURO Qualification

